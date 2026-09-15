Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine-Russia Conflict

Tensions heightened in the Ukraine-Russia conflict as a drone struck a petrol station in Kyiv early Tuesday, an incident confirmed by Mayor Vitali Klitschko. This attack comes just after statements by U.S. President Donald Trump about an agreement between Ukraine and Russia to avoid targeting each other's energy assets.

The drone strike injured one person and coincided with an attack on a warehouse in a different part of Kyiv, noted Klitschko via Telegram. Explosions heard by Reuters witnesses mark a shift in Russia's attack strategy, which now includes hitting hundreds of petrol stations, mainly in frontline regions.

Poland temporarily initiated military aviation operations as a precaution, asserting no airspace violations occurred. NATO member Lithuania shot down a drone following a regional alert. In Russia, missile attacks attributed to Ukraine damaged a warehouse in Taganrog, raising concerns of broader conflict implications.