IDA’s $3 Billion Bond Draws Nearly $8 Billion in Investor Demand

The International Development Association (IDA), the World Bank Group institution supporting the world's lowest-income countries, has priced a US$3 billion bond that attracted almost US$8 billion in orders from investors. The five-year transaction received 125 orders and was 2.6 times oversubscribed, with more than 30 percent of demand coming from the United States, marking a significant step in IDA's efforts to connect private capital with development funding.

The bond is IDA's first issued under a new US registration exemption that broadens its access to American investors and reduces the costs associated with bringing securities to market. For an institution that helps countries invest in people, infrastructure and economic opportunity, a larger investor base can strengthen its capacity to raise resources for development needs.

A New Route to American Investors

Legislation signed into law in March 2026 recognized IDA securities as 'exempted securities' under US federal securities laws, allowing the institution to offer and sell them throughout the country without the regular Securities and Exchange Commission registration process. The change removes registration-related restrictions and saves legal and registration fees, giving a broader range of US investors access to IDA's offerings.

The exemption brings IDA's regulatory treatment into line with two other World Bank Group institutions, the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the International Finance Corporation. According to the announcement, it recognizes the oversight already exercised by US authorities through representation on IDA's Board of Governors and its resident directors, providing the basis for broader market access without the usual registration requirements.

Demand Spreads Across Regions and Institutions

Investors across the Americas received 43 percent of the bond allocation, followed by Europe, the Middle East and Africa with 39 percent and Asia with 18 percent. Central banks and official institutions accounted for 48 percent of allocations, banks, bank treasuries and corporations took 38 percent, and asset managers, insurers and pension funds received the remaining 14 percent, showing participation across several major investor groups.

The bond matures on September 25, 2031, and carries an annual coupon of 4.875 percent, paid semi-annually, with a quoted semi-annual yield of 4.884 percent. Pricing was set at 7.1 basis points above the US Treasury security due August 31, 2031. Bank of America, BMO Capital Markets, Citi and J.P. Morgan managed the transaction, which drew demand well beyond the US$3 billion available.

Connecting Capital Markets With Development Needs

Anshula Kant, Managing Director and World Bank Group Chief Financial Officer, described the registration-exempt bond as an important milestone in IDA's development as a capital markets issuer. She linked the expanded investor access to the institution's ability to mobilize private capital for development, pointing to IDA's history of supporting investments in people and infrastructure that improve lives and create jobs.

The transaction's significance extends beyond the size of its order book, because wider access to investors gives IDA more opportunities to build support for its long-term funding programme. The new exemption creates a less costly route into US capital markets, and this first offering attracted substantial American participation within a geographically diverse investor base. For the lowest-income countries IDA serves, that funding capacity supports its broader mission of financing development and economic opportunity.