Djibouti Turns to Farms and Livestock to Cut Food Import Dependence

Djibouti relies on imports for nearly 90 percent of its food needs, leaving domestic agriculture with a substantial gap to fill in a country where harsh climatic conditions make production difficult. A newly launched national roadmap places livestock, horticulture and dates at the centre of efforts to strengthen food security, attract private investment and create more opportunities for rural families to earn a living.

The Government of Djibouti launched the AgriConnect Compact with the World Bank Group, businesses, financial institutions, producer organizations and development partners. Djibouti becomes the first country in the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan region to join the initiative, with the Compact providing a common framework for the reforms, investments and partnerships needed to develop a more productive and resilient agricultural sector.

Livestock Holds the Biggest Opportunity for Rural Incomes

Livestock already accounts for nearly three-quarters of Djibouti's agricultural gross domestic product and supports approximately 80 percent of the rural population, making it central to household livelihoods across the countryside. Stronger producer organizations, better animal health services and higher productivity could help the sector generate greater value, improve incomes and create jobs for communities that depend on it.

The Compact identifies these improvements as priorities within a broader effort to strengthen the links between producers, businesses and markets. Agriculture Minister Radwan Ali Bahdon described the roadmap as a commitment to making agriculture and agribusiness stronger sources of food security and economic opportunity, with government institutions, producers and investors working toward more competitive agricultural activities that benefit communities across the country.

Horticulture and Dates Could Expand Local Food Production

Horticulture and date production offer opportunities to grow more food domestically and reduce dependence on imports, giving Djibouti additional routes to strengthen its food sector despite its difficult growing conditions. Developing these activities could increase the value retained within the local economy and create employment beyond farms, including work in processing, logistics, trade and marketing.

The roadmap treats agricultural development as a connected process that extends from production to the businesses and services needed to get products to customers. Investment in infrastructure, improved agricultural services and better access to finance are among its priorities, supporting the conditions producers and agribusinesses need to expand their activities and bring more locally produced food to market.

Shared Action Will Shape the Roadmap's Results

The Compact was developed through consultations with government institutions, producer organizations, agribusinesses, financial institutions and development partners, creating a shared framework for coordinating decisions and investment. Its priorities include stronger producer groups and a more supportive business environment, with continued cooperation needed to turn the roadmap into practical improvements for farmers, livestock keepers and rural enterprises.

World Bank Group Vice President for the region Ousmane Dione described Djibouti's Compact as an important milestone, highlighting its potential to mobilize investment, improve food security and create more and better jobs. The next task is to translate those priorities into coordinated reforms, services and infrastructure that help rural communities build resilience and give private businesses stronger reasons to invest in the country's agricultural future.