Fiji’s $210 Million ADB Package Targets Rising Costs and Future Shocks

Fiji will receive $210 million in financing from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to help cushion the economic fallout from the Middle East conflict, protect households and businesses, and strengthen its ability to respond to future emergencies. The package comes as persistently high energy prices place pressure on the island economy, with the anticipated effects of El Niño adding to concerns about slower growth this year.

For families and businesses, the stakes extend beyond national growth figures, as expensive energy adds pressure to household budgets and the cost of running a business. The financing is intended to help keep essential services operating and give the government greater capacity to respond when economic disruption or a disaster puts livelihoods at risk.

Rising Costs Put Fiji's Resilience to the Test

Fiji faces structural challenges shared by many small island developing states, including geographic isolation, small and scattered populations, and high costs of doing business. The departure of skilled workers and limited access to finance create further obstacles for businesses seeking to grow, leaving the country with several pressures to manage as external conditions become more difficult.

ADB President Masato Kanda described preparedness as a responsibility to people whose incomes and security can change suddenly during a crisis. "Readiness is a duty owed to every family whose livelihood can be upended by the next shock," he said. "Fiji is acting on that duty now. This $210 million package will help keep essential services running, protect people under pressure, and give the government the power to mobilize when every hour counts."

Two Loans Support Reform and Emergency Response

The package funds the second phase of the ADB-led Fiji Sustainable and Resilient Growth Program, with a $200 million loan supporting policy reforms and a separate $10 million loan providing disaster financing. Both components are loans, with the larger share supporting changes to how the economy and public institutions function, and the smaller share helping the government respond rapidly to future emergencies.

Access to finance, stronger disaster risk management, digital transformation and more sustainable public finances are central to this phase of the program. These priorities address practical questions about how people and businesses obtain financial services, how public resources are managed, and how quickly authorities can act when a shock creates urgent needs across communities.

Earlier Reforms Set the Foundation

The program's first phase helped Fiji improve tax administration, strengthen public financial management, modernize digital payment systems and reform its disaster response framework. The second phase builds on that work through further reforms and the addition of emergency financing, connecting improvements in everyday government operations with the capacity to respond under pressure.

ADB developed the program in close coordination with the governments of Australia and New Zealand, the European Union, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. The package brings immediate economic pressures and future preparedness into the same effort, with support directed toward protecting essential services today and strengthening the systems Fiji will need when another disruption arrives.