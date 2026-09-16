As digital billboards in Russia call citizens to arms for the Ukraine conflict, Polina Lermant distributes flyers promoting peace ahead of the parliamentary elections. A candidate for Yabloko, the sole registered party opposing the war, Lermant fears potential legal repercussions for her actions, similar to those faced by her colleagues.

Yabloko’s stand echoes historical fears, likening current censorship to Soviet-era crackdowns. The Kremlin perpetuates these controls under the guise of national security. In the looming election, Yabloko pushes for a ceasefire despite having few candidates participating, a result of alleged draconian electoral disqualifications.

Despite political repression, public sentiment supports peace talks, a shift Yabloko aims to leverage. Meanwhile, other parties, including the New People, focus on local issues, distancing themselves from war politics. They advocate for a future-focused society, aligning with the Kremlin’s long-term objectives.