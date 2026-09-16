Ukraine Eyes Frozen Russian Assets to Plug 2027 Budget Gap

Frozen Russian assets might become vital for Ukraine's financial blueprint in 2027, according to Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko. On Wednesday, he highlighted the potential of these assets in addressing the nation's budget deficits during a presentation in parliament.

Ukraine is forecasting a requirement of over $52 billion in international financial support next year. Despite securing promises amounting to $20 billion from various international partners, there remains a significant funding gap that the government is eager to fill.

Marchenko outlined the pressing need for additional funds and discussed ongoing negotiations aimed at bridging the shortfall. The draft budget for 2027 reflects these fiscal challenges and the strategic options being considered to ensure economic stability.