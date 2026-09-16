Nasdaq's Potential Breakout: Analyzing the Technical Indicators

The Nasdaq Composite Index, known for its tech-heavy composition, has been in limbo for more than a month. However, technical indicators suggest that a breakout may be on the horizon.

One of the strongest signals comes from the Bollinger bandwidth, a historical volatility measure at its lowest level in over five years, indicating a potential shift. Traders are especially focused on the Federal Reserve's upcoming interest rate decision as a possible catalyst.

The index closed Tuesday at 25,981.57, with the 26,000 mark poised to be a pivotal point for traders. If the index breaks above this level, it could push past significant resistance levels towards historical highs. Conversely, a fall below could trigger bearish momentum targeting earlier lows.