Nasdaq's Potential Breakout: Analyzing the Technical Indicators

The Nasdaq Composite has been moving sideways for over a month, but signs like narrowing Bollinger bands suggest a breakout may be imminent. Market watchers are eyeing the Federal Reserve's upcoming interest rate decision as a potential catalyst. The 26,000 level is key, acting as both resistance and support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 15:30 IST
Nasdaq's Potential Breakout: Analyzing the Technical Indicators
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Nasdaq Composite Index, known for its tech-heavy composition, has been in limbo for more than a month. However, technical indicators suggest that a breakout may be on the horizon.

One of the strongest signals comes from the Bollinger bandwidth, a historical volatility measure at its lowest level in over five years, indicating a potential shift. Traders are especially focused on the Federal Reserve's upcoming interest rate decision as a possible catalyst.

The index closed Tuesday at 25,981.57, with the 26,000 mark poised to be a pivotal point for traders. If the index breaks above this level, it could push past significant resistance levels towards historical highs. Conversely, a fall below could trigger bearish momentum targeting earlier lows.

TRENDING

1
Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Ivory Coast
2
Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Poland
3
Tensions Simmer: Houthi Attacks and Gulf Postponements Stir Middle East

Tensions Simmer: Houthi Attacks and Gulf Postponements Stir Middle East

Global
4
Labour's Lead: Election Drama in New Zealand's Political Landscape

Labour's Lead: Election Drama in New Zealand's Political Landscape

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Morning or Evening Workouts? Study Says No Clear Winner for Women With Obesity

What Student Clicks Reveal and How AI Can Keep Those Records Local?

AI Won’t Erase Every Job, but It Will Redraw the Labour Market

Before Hospitals Hit a Bottleneck, Digital Twins Could Help Them See It Coming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026