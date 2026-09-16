Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Gold Mine Collapse in Sudan's West Kordofan

A catastrophic gold mine collapse in Sudan's West Kordofan has claimed at least 60 lives, with more miners possibly trapped underground. The incident highlights the perilous conditions of artisanal mining and the urgent need for rescue efforts, amid reports of poor safety and insufficient rescue resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 15:51 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 15:51 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Gold Mine Collapse in Sudan's West Kordofan

In a tragic turn of events, at least 60 people were reported dead after a gold mine collapsed in Sudan's West Kordofan state, according to local sources. A local rights group warns that some miners may still be alive underground, urging for immediate rescue operations.

The Kordofan Observatory reported on Wednesday that over 70 artisanal miners were either dead or missing following the collapse of several mining shafts at the al-Zara mine in the Fouja area, northwest of al-Nuhud. Despite a survivor emerging on Tuesday, no specialized rescue teams have intervened, with the fragile sandy soil posing significant challenges to local residents attempting rescue efforts with basic tools.

Sudan remains one of Africa's largest gold producers, yet many operations are artisanal and perilous. The recent incident underscores the importance of safety protocols and adequate rescue equipment in the industry, which is also a crucial revenue stream for the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces controlling the region.

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