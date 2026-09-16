Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Gold Mine Collapse in Sudan

A devastating incident occurred on Sunday when at least 60 people perished in a gold mine collapse in the remote region of West Kordofan, Sudan. Local sources confirmed the grim news to Reuters on Wednesday.

The tragedy sheds light on the perilous conditions that prevail in unregulated mining sites, a common scenario in remote areas of the country. The lack of proper safety measures often puts miners at significant risk.

This incident has reignited discussions around the need for stringent regulations and oversight in the mining sector to prevent such disasters from recurring. Authorities are under pressure to address these safety concerns urgently.