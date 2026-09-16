Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Gold Mine Collapse in Sudan

At least 60 individuals lost their lives in a gold mine collapse in Sudan's West Kordofan on Sunday. This tragic incident highlights the ongoing risks associated with illegal and unregulated mining operations in remote areas, sparking concerns over safety and regulation in the sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 14:19 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 14:19 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Gold Mine Collapse in Sudan

A devastating incident occurred on Sunday when at least 60 people perished in a gold mine collapse in the remote region of West Kordofan, Sudan. Local sources confirmed the grim news to Reuters on Wednesday.

The tragedy sheds light on the perilous conditions that prevail in unregulated mining sites, a common scenario in remote areas of the country. The lack of proper safety measures often puts miners at significant risk.

This incident has reignited discussions around the need for stringent regulations and oversight in the mining sector to prevent such disasters from recurring. Authorities are under pressure to address these safety concerns urgently.

TRENDING

1
Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Ivory Coast
2
Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Poland
3
Tensions Simmer: Houthi Attacks and Gulf Postponements Stir Middle East

Tensions Simmer: Houthi Attacks and Gulf Postponements Stir Middle East

Global
4
Labour's Lead: Election Drama in New Zealand's Political Landscape

Labour's Lead: Election Drama in New Zealand's Political Landscape

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Won’t Erase Every Job, but It Will Redraw the Labour Market

Before Hospitals Hit a Bottleneck, Digital Twins Could Help Them See It Coming

Why Women-Led Cooperatives Could Become Asia’s Missing Link in Last-Mile Climate Adaptation

Can China Reverse Its Groundwater Crisis Before Water Stress Threatens Food and Growth?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026