Tragedy in Sudan: The Perils of Artisanal Gold Mining

At least 60 people died in a gold mine collapse in West Kordofan, Sudan. The collapse highlights the dangers of artisanal mining in the region, where safety procedures and equipment are lacking. Most gold is produced through hazardous techniques and often smuggled out of the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 14:28 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 14:28 IST
Tragedy in Sudan: The Perils of Artisanal Gold Mining
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At least 60 individuals lost their lives in a tragic gold mine collapse in Sudan's West Kordofan region, according to local sources.

The collapse occurred in a remote area north of the town of al-Nuhud. Sudan, one of Africa's top gold producers, relies heavily on risky traditional mining methods that often lead to fatal accidents.

The absence of proper safety protocols and rescue equipment at the site contributed to the high death toll. West Kordofan, under the control of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, sees gold mining as a significant revenue source.

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