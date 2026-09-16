Stock Markets Brace for Fed Decision Amid Oil Price Dip

The major U.S. stock indexes are on track to open with gains after a decline in oil prices brought some relief, all eyes waiting on the Federal Reserve's pending interest rate decision on Wednesday. This decision, due at 2 p.m. ET, is critical at a time when high Treasury yields, inflation, and Middle East tensions have curbed the appetite for risk among investors.

Investors will also scrutinize the remarks of Fed Chair Kevin Warsh for insights into inflation trends and the central bank's trajectory. Despite a nearly 93% chance of a rate increase, per the CME FedWatch tool, uncertainty surrounds the move. Signs of a rate cut contradict initial expectations set during Warsh's appointment by President Donald Trump. Analysts reveal that maintaining the current rate could question the Fed's credibility, as Warsh prioritized curbing inflation pressures.

The market is showing resilience; despite having reasons to plummet significantly, it resists doing so, as noted by Adam Sarhan of marketterminal.com. Meanwhile, tech stocks present mixed performances amidst unclear impacts of proposed slowdowns in AI tech advancements. Energy sector stocks are under pressure, affected by Saudi Arabia's increased crude supply via Oman to mitigate Middle East disruption concerns.