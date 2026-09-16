Belgium Court Challenges Treasury's Authority Over Frozen Russian Assets

Belgium's top administrative court has ruled that the country's treasury department lacked the legal authority to refuse the release of BCS Bank's frozen assets held at Euroclear. While the ruling does not mandate asset release, it opens potential challenges for similar treasury decisions unless legal frameworks are revised.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 18:25 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 18:25 IST
Belgium Court Challenges Treasury's Authority Over Frozen Russian Assets

In a significant legal development, Belgium's top administrative court has contested the treasury department's power to deny the release of BCS Bank's assets frozen at Euroclear. The assets were originally frozen following EU sanctions after Russia's incursion into Ukraine.

Although the Council of State did not order the release, the ruling raises questions about the legality of similar decisions by the treasury. It underscores the need for Belgium to reassess its legal framework regarding frozen assets, as these decisions might be vulnerable to further legal scrutiny.

Euroclear, which holds most of Europe's €200 billion in frozen Russian assets, is at the center of the debate as member states are pushing to revisit the EU's approach to these assets. Belgium, however, remains cautious, citing concerns about legal liabilities stemming from any potential asset release.

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