Huawei's AI Vision for 2035: An Autonomous Revolution

Huawei projects that autonomous agents will dominate global AI traffic by 2035, necessitating increased computing power and new security measures. While the U.S. debates AI development controls, China's strategy focuses on rapid AI adoption and implementing technical standards for emerging risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 18:22 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 18:22 IST
Huawei's AI Vision for 2035: An Autonomous Revolution
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Huawei anticipates that by 2035, autonomous agents will constitute over 90% of global AI token traffic. This shift will require significant boosts in computing power and the development of new systems to ensure software security and controllability.

The consumption of AI tokens is expected to soar in the coming decade as agents increasingly interact with their environments, make decisions, and utilize external tools. Despite global calls for slowing AI development, Huawei's report outlines an expansion of agent capabilities and emphasizes the need for security and privacy technologies.

According to Huawei, moving AI into the physical realm is crucial for achieving artificial general intelligence, capable of performing diverse tasks at human levels. The company forecasts 900 billion active AI agents worldwide by 2035 and is investing in security measures like autonomous platforms to combat cyber threats.

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