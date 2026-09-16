Trump's Campaign Trail in North Carolina: A Political Gamble

In a bid to galvanize support for the Republican Party, U.S. President Donald Trump will campaign for Republican Senate candidate Michael Whatley in North Carolina on Wednesday. This marks his first significant campaign stop post-Republican midterm convention, as he attempts to make the 2026 elections a focal point of his presidency.

Despite Trump's enduring influence on Republican loyalists, Whatley faces the challenge of wooing North Carolina's substantial number of swing and unaffiliated voters, crucial for overcoming affordability issues affecting Trump's appeal. During the Dallas convention, Trump urged Republicans to act as if he were on the ballot, promising numerous battleground state visits ahead of the elections.

According to a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll, Trump's approval rating saw a slight increase to 35% from a record-low 33%, yet Democrats maintain a lead over Republicans by 7% on the generic ballot. With fuel prices and living costs being contentious points, Trump's upcoming North Carolina event will focus on his administration's crime record, a key aspect of Whatley's campaign strategy.