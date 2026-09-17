Poland Turns EU Recovery Funds Into €1.6 Billion Business Opportunity

Around 10,000 small and medium-sized businesses in Poland are expected to gain access to more affordable financing through new European Investment Fund (EIF) guarantee agreements, giving entrepreneurs greater room to invest, develop products and expand their operations. The agreements with national promotional bank BGK, ING Bank Śląski, POLFUND and UniCredit are expected to unlock €1.6 billion in financing, with lending terms that could ease some of the financial pressures holding businesses back.

Making Business Loans Easier to Access

Poland is committing €340 million from its Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) allocation to support the programme, using public resources to make a much larger pool of business financing possible. The EIF, the European Investment Bank Group's specialist provider of higher-risk capital for smaller companies and startups, will channel this support through InvestEU guarantees to participating financial institutions.

Poland's Minister of Development Funds and Regional Policy, Katarzyna Pełczyńska-Nałęcz, said the commitment of approximately PLN 1.5 billion in recovery funds would support nearly PLN 7 billion in loans. Financing is expected to become available from the autumn and continue through 2029, giving entrepreneurs time to plan investments and explore the available support.

Giving Entrepreneurs Room to Invest and Grow

The agreements cover financing intended to strengthen innovation, competitiveness and sustainable growth, with participating institutions helping businesses secure capital suited to their needs. EIF Chief Executive Marjut Falkstedt said Poland was getting greater value from its resources through the fund's market expertise, helping thousands of smaller companies access the financing needed to invest and grow.

BGK President Mirosław Czekaj described the partnership as practical support for companies pursuing ambitious investment plans, highlighting the importance of mobilising private investment in the current economic environment. ING Bank Śląski said the agreements would broaden its ability to help entrepreneurs expand, invest in innovation and respond to new market opportunities.

POLFUND brings experience from a partnership with the EIF dating back to 2005, during which it has supported approximately 4,000 SMEs across five European programmes. Its backing has included guarantees for loans worth more than PLN 1.3 billion and security for business contracts exceeding PLN 2 billion, providing a foundation for extending support through the new instrument. UniCredit highlighted the need for flexible capital, particularly for innovative companies that struggle to meet conventional collateral requirements.

Turning Recovery Funds into Wider Economic Support

The arrangement operates through the InvestEU member state compartment, a mechanism that allows countries to use their allocated funds to support guarantees delivered through financial intermediaries. Poland's contribution is intended to encourage private financing and connect national development priorities with the investment needs of businesses, extending the reach of its recovery resources.

The EIF also implements parts of national recovery funding through InvestEU in Bulgaria, Greece, Italy, Malta, Portugal, Romania and Spain. EU member states have entrusted it with more than €2.7 billion to support smaller businesses, sustainable infrastructure, digitalisation and skills development. For Polish entrepreneurs, the programme's value will be felt through access to financing that makes investment plans more achievable and gives growing businesses greater financial flexibility.