Belize Brings Food Traditions Into Focus as Communities Protect Rich Heritage

Belize's food traditions carry stories of identity, family and community, giving the country's effort to safeguard its culinary heritage a deeply personal purpose. The Belize Food Heritage Project completed its Cayo District workshop on 13 August 2026, bringing participants together to learn how documenting local food practices can help preserve the knowledge behind them and support their recognition for generations to come.

Communities Learn to Document Their Food Traditions

Participants explored UNESCO's 2003 Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage and gained practical experience recording local food traditions, connecting the international framework with the cultural knowledge held within their communities. Their documentation will contribute to the National Inventory of Belize's Intangible Cultural Heritage, supporting a wider national effort to identify, safeguard and celebrate the country's diverse food heritage.

The workshop placed community participation at the centre of this work, helping people develop the skills needed to document traditions that form part of everyday life. Building that capacity is an important part of the project, which seeks to create a comprehensive catalogue of Belize's foodways- the practices and knowledge surrounding how communities prepare, share and relate to food.

Changing Conditions Put Culinary Knowledge Under Pressure

Globalization, urbanization and climate change are among the threats facing Belize's food heritage, making the task of recording and safeguarding these traditions increasingly important. The project responds to those pressures by strengthening communities' ability to recognize and document their own culinary practices, giving local knowledge a place within the country's broader cultural safeguarding efforts.

The initiative connects this work with cultural pride and sustainable development, treating food heritage as a living part of community identity. Its focus also includes disaster risk preparedness and resilience, recognizing the need to consider the future of culinary traditions within efforts to help communities withstand disruption and protect what matters to them.

National Support Gives Local Knowledge a Wider Reach

UNESCO supports the Belize Food Heritage Project through the Intangible Cultural Heritage Fund, with implementation led by the Institute for Social and Cultural Research, part of the National Institute of Culture and History. This arrangement brings international support together with national cultural expertise and community participation, providing a framework for documenting the country's varied culinary heritage.

The completion of the Cayo District workshop marks another step in that national effort, with the traditions documented by participants set to contribute to Belize's growing inventory. The project's value rests in helping communities safeguard the knowledge they hold, celebrate its place in their lives and carry their food heritage forward.