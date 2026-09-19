Two-day conference of state finance ministers, secretaries concludes with focus on Viksit Bharat financing

The first Conference of State Finance Ministers and Finance Secretaries of States and Union Territories with legislatures concluded on Saturday with discussions focused on financing India’s journey towards achieving the vision of a Viksit Bharat. The two-day conference, themed “Financing India’s Journey towards Viksit Bharat,” brought together state finance ministers and finance secretaries to deliberate on key economic and financing issues, the Ministry of Finance said in a post on X.

The discussions covered the macroeconomic outlook, financing agricultural transformation and financing the energy transition, among other issues. Eminent experts, including Sajjid Z Chinoy, Samiran Chakraborty, Professor Ashima Goyal and Harsh Kumar Bhanwala, participated in the deliberations and shared their perspectives on financing the country’s development goals.

The sessions examined the challenges facing India’s economy while also highlighting opportunities available to support the country’s progress towards becoming a Viksit Bharat. The conference provided state governments and Union Territories with a broader understanding of the economic and financing challenges ahead, while emphasising the importance of coordinated efforts between the Centre and states.

The Ministry said the discussions were guided by the spirit of “Team India”, with the Union and state governments expected to work together towards the shared vision of Viksit Bharat. The conference comes as India seeks to strengthen financing mechanisms for key sectors of the economy, including agriculture and energy, while maintaining focus on the broader macroeconomic outlook.

The discussions on agricultural transformation were aimed at examining financing requirements for supporting changes in the sector, while the energy transition session focused on the financial dimensions of India's shift towards a cleaner energy system. The Ministry said the deliberations helped deepen the understanding of the challenges and opportunities on India's path towards Viksit Bharat.

The first conference of state finance ministers and finance secretaries was thus positioned as a platform for greater coordination between the Centre and states on financing priorities, with the shared objective of supporting India's long-term development journey. (ANI)