Rays of Belief Ltd (Mom’s Belief) Expands U.S. Developmental Care Platform with Acquisition of City Pro Group

VMPL Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 22: Rays of Belief Limited, operating primarily under the Mom’s Belief brand, has completed the acquisition of 100% of City Pro Group Inc. (CPG) through its wholly owned subsidiary, Mom’s Belief US Inc. CPG has become a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of Rays of Belief Limited, effective September 18, 2026.

Key Transaction Highlights- 100% acquisition of City Pro Group Inc., a New York-based pediatric healthcare services provider. - Established in 1995, CPG brings nearly three decades of experience in pediatric Early Intervention and special education.

- US$11.43 million (~₹97.27 Cr) revenue in FY25, with operations across New York. - CPG operates across Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan and Long Island (Plainview).

- The acquisition strengthens Mom’s Belief’s presence in the U.S. pediatric developmental-care market. Strategic SignificanceRays of Belief Ltd. (Mom’s Belief) reported FY26 consolidated revenue of ₹81.66 Cr, while City Pro Group reported FY25 revenue of US$11.43 Mn (~₹97.27 Cr). The acquisition brings together two established revenue-generating platforms, significantly enhancing the Group’s scale and positioning it for a meaningful increase in consolidated revenue as the businesses are integrated.

- Expands Mom’s Belief’s U.S. operating footprint through an established local platform. - Adds Early Intervention and special education capabilities to the Group’s international healthcare platform.

- Creates a structured platform for cross-border knowledge sharing between India and the U.S. - Provides an opportunity to strengthen the Group’s 136-centre Indian network through relevant clinical and operating practices.

- Creates a potential pathway for selected Mom’s Belief programmes to be evaluated for the U.S. market. What City Pro Group Brings to Mom’s Belief- Established Early Intervention platform with capabilities across evaluations, service coordination, special education and therapeutic interventions.

- Multidisciplinary clinical expertise spanning speech and language therapy, occupational therapy, physical therapy and behavioural services. - Clinical supervision and provider training capabilities developed within New York’s structured Early Intervention ecosystem.

- Strong family-engagement practices, including parent training, workshops and practical support for caregivers. - Established community relationships across hospitals, physicians, schools, daycare and preschool programmes and other community organisations.

India–U.S. Capability ExchangeThe acquisition is designed to create a two-way exchange of clinical and operating capabilities between CPG in New York and Mom’s Belief’s 136-centre network in India. CPG → India

- Clinical supervision frameworks - Provider training and professional development

- Multidisciplinary care coordination - Family-engagement practices

- Service coordination and clinical documentation - Community referral development

- Technology-enabled operating workflows Mom’s Belief → U.S.

- Evaluation of selected India-developed operating models - Potential introduction of the Family Support Program in New York

- Family-focused support models designed to provide greater continuity beyond direct intervention Any adoption or introduction of these practices will remain subject to applicable clinical, regulatory and operating requirements.

Management CommentaryMr. Nitin Bindlish, Managing Director, Rays of Belief Limited – Mom’s Belief, said: “City Pro Group gives us an established operating platform inside the New York Early Intervention ecosystem, experienced clinical teams, community relationships and practices developed over many years.

India remains at the heart of our growth plans, while this acquisition provides an opportunity to accelerate organisational learning through international capabilities. We intend to evaluate relevant elements of CPG’s clinical supervision, professional development, family engagement, service coordination and community partnerships across our 136 centres in India. Equally important, this is not intended to be a one-way transfer. We will also evaluate selected Mom’s Belief offerings, including our Family Support Program, for the U.S. market, subject to local clinical and regulatory requirements.”

About Rays of Belief Ltd (Mom’s Belief)Rays of Belief Limited operates primarily under the Mom’s Belief brand and provides personalised intervention programmes for children with neurodevelopmental needs. Its multidisciplinary services include Early Intervention, occupational therapy, speech and language intervention, behavioural support, special education, parent guidance and family-support programmes. Mom’s Belief operates 136 centres across India and is developing a broader developmental-care ecosystem combining clinical services, family participation, professional development, technology and structured care delivery.

In FY26, the company achieved ₹81.66 Cr in Revenue, ₹4.96 Cr in Net Profit, and ₹3.21 EPS. About City Pro GroupCity Pro Group Inc. (CPG) was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, USA. The company provides pediatric Early Intervention and school-based special education services through its operations in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan and Long Island (Plainview). CPG is an approved New York State Department of Health Early Intervention Program provider and a New York State Medicaid-enrolled provider.

DisclaimerThis document contains forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are subject to risks and uncertainties such as government actions, local developments, and technological risks. The Company is not responsible for any actions taken based on these statements and does not commit to publicly updating them to reflect future events or circumstances. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)