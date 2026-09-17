Morocco's Youth Demand Change Amid Political Promises

As Morocco heads towards its upcoming elections, political parties strive to engage young voters with promises of job creation and affordable housing. Following recent economic growth, frustration persists among youth due to high unemployment and unfulfilled political promises, leading to skepticism and disengagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 12:30 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 12:30 IST
Morocco's Youth Demand Change Amid Political Promises
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In the lead-up to Morocco's elections, political parties are ramping up efforts to appeal to young voters. The focus is on creating jobs and affordable housing, addressing youth disillusionment highlighted by last year's protests and migration attempts.

Morocco's growth in manufacturing and infrastructure contrasts with persistent economic challenges faced by the youth, evident in their low voting registrations and trust in political systems. Many feel that electoral outcomes seldom bring meaningful policy changes.

As the monarchy retains significant power, parties veer towards aligning with the palace's economic objectives, promising large-scale investments. However, with youth unemployment at 27%, the challenge remains to translate development into genuine improvements for young Moroccans.

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