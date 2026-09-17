Morocco's Youth Demand Change Amid Political Promises

In the lead-up to Morocco's elections, political parties are ramping up efforts to appeal to young voters. The focus is on creating jobs and affordable housing, addressing youth disillusionment highlighted by last year's protests and migration attempts.

Morocco's growth in manufacturing and infrastructure contrasts with persistent economic challenges faced by the youth, evident in their low voting registrations and trust in political systems. Many feel that electoral outcomes seldom bring meaningful policy changes.

As the monarchy retains significant power, parties veer towards aligning with the palace's economic objectives, promising large-scale investments. However, with youth unemployment at 27%, the challenge remains to translate development into genuine improvements for young Moroccans.