Sapthagiri NPS University Launches Its First Agentic AI Programme in Collaboration with Google

NewsVoir Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 6: Sapthagiri NPS University (SNPSU) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Google to introduce an Agentic AI programme, marking a significant step in the university’s efforts to bring emerging AI technologies into mainstream higher education. The university describes the initiative as the first university-level Agentic AI programme in Karnataka in partnership with Google Cloud.

The collaboration is aimed at strengthening AI education, research and industry engagement by giving students exposure to emerging technologies and practical applications of intelligent systems. It also seeks to build capabilities that enable students and faculty to engage meaningfully with the rapidly evolving field of AI. Speaking at the MoU signing, Shanoop, Head, Google AI GTM, India, said, the collaboration represents the beginning of a broader vision for technology-led education. He highlighted the potential of the initiative to serve as a model for progressive institutions looking to integrate emerging technologies into academic learning and prepare students for an increasingly AI-driven world.

G. D. Manoj, Pro-Chancellor, SNPSU, emphasized the need to view AI not merely through the lens of its impact on employment, but as a powerful tool for extending human capability. He noted that educational institutions have an important role to play in helping students understand AI, use it responsibly and harness its potential to create meaningful solutions for society. Reinforcing the importance of integrating AI across disciplines, Dr. Jayanthi V,Vice Chancellor, SNPSU, highlighted the growing relevance of emerging technologies across higher education, including medicine and allied health sciences. She pointed to applications of AI in areas such as research, diagnostics, teaching and learning, and emphasized the need to embed AI capabilities within curricula while simultaneously strengthening faculty development, student training, research and innovation.

The partnership brings together Google Cloud, Google for Education and Google AI expertise, creating opportunities to connect academic learning with industry knowledge, technology platforms and real-world applications. Navisha Prabhakar, Regional Head – South, Google for Education, highlighted the role of technology-enabled education in helping institutions and learners respond to the changing demands of the future. For SNPSU, the collaboration is part of a larger institutional effort to build a stronger foundation for AI education, research, innovation and industry collaboration. Dr. H. Ramakrishna, Registrar, SNPSU, Dr. Prashanth Kumar H. P., Director – Marketing, SNPSU and Shashank K R, Director – Admissions, SNPSU, were part of the university leadership supporting the initiative and its broader institutional vision.

The industry dimension of the collaboration is further strengthened through the participation of Surya Nigam – Google, and the CloudReign team, bringing technology expertise and industry perspectives into the partnership. Deshmukh Omkar, OSD – Tech Partnerships, SNPSU, has been closely involved in developing the university’s technology partnerships and in strengthening the institution’s engagement with emerging technology ecosystem.

The MoU signing ceremony was held at Google Bengaluru-Ananta campus, in the presence of Dr. A. M. Nagaraja, Registrar – Evaluation, SNPSU and Dr. Mahendrababu, Dean, SoET, SNPSU; along with senior representatives from SNPSU, Google for Education and CloudReign. The collaboration marks an important step in SNPSU’s vision to create an academic environment where emerging technologies are not simply studied, but actively explored, applied and developed through education, research and industry engagement.

Building the next chapter of AI-led education The Agentic AI programme is envisioned as the starting point of a broader initiative at Sapthagiri NPS University—one that brings together learning, research, industry expertise and innovation to prepare students to participate meaningfully in an AI-driven world.

For SNPSU, the partnership represents more than the introduction of a new programme. It is a move towards making emerging technology an integral part of the university experience and creating a stronger bridge between what students learn today and the technologies shaping tomorrow. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)