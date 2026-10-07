Indian Embassy in Romania assists 3 nationals rescued from Black Sea vessel 

Providing a detailed overview of the unfolding situation, the Indian Embassy in Romania has stepped in to assist three Indian nationals who were recently rescued from the vessel MV ROYAD MAMMADOV in the Black Sea. Sharing updates regarding the rescue mission and the well-being of the citizens, the Embassy of India in Romania posted on X, "The Embassy representative today visited the three Indian nationals rescued yesterday from MV ROYAD MAMMADOV in the Black Sea. Two are presently accommodated at a hotel, while the third person is undergoing treatment at the County Hospital in Constanța. All three are in stable condition. The Embassy assured them of all necessary assistance and support for their safe and early departure from Romania. Essential items, including mobile phones, were facilitated through the shipping company’s local agent, while Indian food was arranged through a local Indian restaurant. The Embassy representative also met with the local police authorities, shipping company’s agent and treating medical doctors to coordinate further assistance. The Embassy remains in close contact with the concerned authorities and continues to extend all necessary support."

India on Tuesday condemned the attack on commercial vessel MV ROYAD MAMMADOV in the Black Sea, in which two foreign seafarers were killed and some crew members, including three Indian nationals, were injured, and reiterated its call for "dialogue and diplomacy" to bring an end to ongoing conflicts. In an official statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the injured crew members, including the three Indian nationals, had been rescued by Romanian authorities and were receiving medical attention.

Thanking the Romanian authorities for taking swift action following the attack and ensuring the safety of the seafarers, the MEA expressed grave concerns over the attacks on commercial shipping. "We condemn the attack on MV ROYAD MAMMADOV in the Black Sea, in which two foreign seafarers were killed and some members of the crew, including Indian nationals, were injured. The injured have been rescued by Romanian authorities and are receiving medical attention. The three Indian nationals, who were part of the crew of the ship, are safe. We thank Romanian authorities for their swift action in this incident," the MEA statement read.

"India views these attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers with grave concern," it added. The MEA said continued threats to commercial shipping and seafarers posed serious risks to "global commerce and the welfare of people worldwide," and reiterated India's call for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve ongoing conflicts.

"The targeting of traffic in international waterways is severely undermining global commerce and the welfare of people across the world. We continue to call for dialogue and diplomacy to bring an end to the ongoing conflicts," the MEA said. The Ministry further underlined India's role in the 25-nation coalition called "Group of Friends on Safety and Security of Shipping and Seafarers", launched by India and Liberia during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, with the objective of "ensuring the safety and security of merchant crews and commercial shipping against targeted attacks."

Indian Ambassador to Romania Manoj Mohapatra also spoke with the three Indian nationals receiving treatment at Constanța County Hospital following the incident. "Amb Manoj Mohapatra spoke with the three Indian nationals receiving treatment at Constanța County Hospital. He also spoke with the hospital’s Chief Physician, who confirmed that all three are in good health and receiving necessary care. The Ambassador assured them of all possible assistance and support," the embassy added.

The Indian mission said it was in close contact with the relevant authorities to ascertain further details regarding the attack and the welfare of the Indian crew members. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had also raised concerns over attacks on commercial vessels and seafarers during his address at the 81st United Nations General Assembly last week. He called for immediate restraint and de-escalation in the Gulf region to protect civilian crews and ensure uninterrupted energy supplies and global trade. (ANI)