PM Modi’s commitment to service, good governance, nation-building strengthens India’s journey towards ‘Aatmanirbharta’

Twenty-five years ago, on October 7, 2001, Narendra Modi became the Chief Minister of Gujarat. At that time, Gujarat was recovering from the devastating earthquake, and the key challenge was to rebuild people’s confidence. Narendra Modi took up this challenge and began working towards building a new Gujarat. Under his leadership, development was expanded across key sectors including roads, electricity, water, education, agriculture and industry. According to a press release issued by the Chief Minister’s office, policies and administrative systems were reviewed to explore new opportunities for development. By keeping the needs of the people at the centre of development, he gave a broader meaning to the state’s development journey.

From Shala Praveshotsav to Gunotsav, Krushi Mahotsav to Pashu Arogya Mela, and Khel Mahakumbh to Vibrant Gujarat, development was brought closer to people through greater public participation. The release stated that technology was used to strengthen good governance. Initiatives like ‘SWAGAT’ were introduced to help citizens raise their grievances directly with the government and receive timely responses.

Vibrant Gujarat was developed as a platform to promote Gujarat globally as a destination for investment and industry. Narendra Modi’s 13-year tenure as Chief Minister from 2001 to 2014 marked a period of major transformation. His governance model, based on the Panchamrit vision of Jan Shakti, Jal Shakti, Gyan Shakti, Urja Shakti and Raksha Shakti, became an important foundation of Gujarat’s development, the release said.

The Gujarat development model received national recognition in 2014 when Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of India. He took the experience, initiatives and development vision gained during his 13 years as Chief Minister of Gujarat to the national level. The impact of people-centric initiatives started in Gujarat was also reflected in national schemes. Major initiatives such as Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, Khelo India, Swachh Bharat and Nal Se Jal brought healthcare, sanitation, water and sports to the centre of the national development agenda. The same approach of making the government and people partners in the development journey, which was promoted in Gujarat, was expanded at the national level.

For PM Modi, nation-building has become a continuous commitment. He is consistently working to strengthen India’s global identity. By taking the development journey that began in Gujarat to the national level, he has sought to ensure that Gujarat remains not only a partner in development but also an important part of India’s broader development journey. In 2026, PM Modi completed 12 years as the Prime Minister of India. Since 2014, with a focus on development-oriented governance, India has witnessed significant progress in the economy, infrastructure, defence, trade, aviation, railways, ports and digital infrastructure. During this journey, Aatmanirbhar Bharat has emerged as a key national resolve. In the changing global environment, efforts have been made to strengthen India’s role as an active participant in global development and transformation. Initiatives such as Vaccine Maitri, the International Solar Alliance and Operation Sindoor have reflected India’s growing global role and strategic capabilities, the release noted.

PM Modi’s journey of public service has continued for 25 years, including 13 years as the Chief Minister of Gujarat and 12 years as the Prime Minister of India. The journey that began in Gujarat 25 years ago has expanded into a broader commitment to nation-building. The development journey that started in Gujarat is now moving forward with the resolve of ‘Viksit Bharat @2047’. His 25-year journey reflects a continued commitment to service, good governance, resolve and nation-building. The release underlined that Gujarat received India’s first semi-high-speed rail project, with approval for the Rs 20,667 crore semi-high-speed double-line rail project from Sarkhej in Ahmedabad to Dholera.

Approval was granted for the Rs 5,800 crore Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway Greenfield Project. The Union Budget 2026-27 announced a 20-year tax holiday for institutions in GIFT City. In September 2026, development projects worth more than Rs 35,200 crore were dedicated to the state by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Maruti Suzuki’s first e-Vitara car was launched and its battery plant was inaugurated at Hansalpur. Three projects developed at a cost of Rs 3,645 crore were inaugurated at the world’s largest Hybrid Renewable Energy (RE) Park being developed at Khavda in Kutch.

Notably, Gujarat will host the Commonwealth Games 2030, the release emphasised. Along with this, six semiconductor plants have been approved in Gujarat under the India Semiconductor Mission.

Gujarat Forensic Sciences University (GFSU) has held the prestigious status of National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) and an Institution of National Importance (INI) since 2020. Rajkot city in Gujarat was selected under the Light House Project of the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, under which 1,144 houses were constructed in Rajkot using special technology.

India’s first International Financial Services Centre Authority (IFSCA) is operational in GIFT City. India International Bullion Exchange (IIBX) is also at GIFT City. The release added that several foundation stones were laid, including for a Bulk Drug Park in Bharuch, PM MITRA Park (Textile Park) in Navsari, the world’s first CNG terminal port at Bhavnagar in Gujarat, and the world’s largest Narendra Modi Stadium was constructed in Ahmedabad.

A railway production unit was inaugurated at Dahod at a cost of Rs 20,000 crore with the ‘Make in India’ approach. In May 2025, PM Modi dedicated the country’s first 9,000-horsepower locomotive engine to the nation. (ANI)