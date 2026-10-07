Kagan and Soai win 2026 Nobel chemistry prize

Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2026 15:21 IST | Created: 07-10-2026 15:21 IST
Kagan and Soai win 2026 Nobel chemistry prize

​Scientists Henri ​Kagan and Kenso ‌Soai won ​the 2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry "for ‌the discovery of non-linear effects and autocatalysis in asymmetric organic synthesis," the award-giving ‌body said on Wednesday. The more ‌than a century-old prize is awarded by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences ⁠and ​the ⁠winners share 12 million Swedish crowns ($1.2 million), ⁠as well as the fame of ​winning arguably the world's most prestigious ⁠science award.

($1 = 10.0309 Swedish crowns)

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