From Ferries to Forests: Three Local Solutions Earn IDB’s 2026 Development Awards

A ferry terminal in Costa Rica, rural mobile networks in Colombia and an Amazonian açaí value chain in Bolivia have earned the IDB Group's 2026 "Superheroes of Development" awards, with each project showing how practical solutions can keep development work moving when plans encounter unexpected problems. Selected from six finalists across Latin America and the Caribbean, the winning teams adjusted their strategies, learned from experience and stayed focused on the people their projects were meant to serve. Their stories show that successful delivery depends on more than infrastructure or funding; it also requires people who can recognise a problem and find a workable response.

The competition recognises clients, partners and implementing agencies that overcome challenges in projects financed by the Inter-American Development Bank, IDB Invest and IDB Lab, drawing out lessons that other development teams can use. Lorena Rodríguez Bu, head of the IDB's Knowledge and Learning Division, described adaptability as one of the greatest strengths in project execution, pointing to the winners' commitment to beneficiaries and their ability to generate knowledge that can improve future operations across the region.

Costa Rica: Keeping a Vital Ferry Connection Running

The Expansion and Improvement of the Paquera Port Ferry Terminal in Puntarenas Canton, supported by the IDB and carried out with the Ministry of Public Works and Transportation–UEP INECO, improved the connection between the Nicoya Peninsula and the rest of Costa Rica. The upgraded terminal presented an operational challenge because the ferry operator did not have the capacity to manage some key components, creating a risk that the improvements would be accompanied by service disruptions.

The contractor temporarily took responsibility for certain functions, giving the operator time to develop the skills and capacity needed to take them over. Technical adjustments required during implementation were financed through internal budget reallocations, helping the team avoid cost overruns and keep services uninterrupted. The experience offers a practical lesson about preparing operators for new infrastructure and building enough flexibility into project budgets to address problems during delivery.

Colombia: Bringing Connectivity Within Reach of Rural Communities

The IDB Invest project, Bridging Colombia's Digital Divide by Bringing First-Time 4G Connectivity to Over 1,200 Rural Communities, worked with Millicom International through its Tigo Colombia brand to address a gap affecting more than 70% of the country's rural population, who lacked internet access because of limited infrastructure and the difficulty of operating in isolated areas. Tigo used solar energy solutions and partnerships with specialised providers to extend coverage, pairing the network investment with digital literacy programmes tailored to the communities. By 2025, the project had connected 1,405 previously unconnected communities to 4G and benefited more than six million people. Its lesson reaches beyond the number of places covered: digital infrastructure delivers greater value when people also receive support to use the connection effectively.

Bolivia: Helping Amazonian Açaí Producers Build Resilience

Pando Verde: Adaptive Management and Innovation for Value Chain Resilience in the Amazon, supported by IDB Lab with partner Conservación Amazónica, faced pressure from increased informal açaí exports to Brazil, which pushed up costs for local producers and processors in Bolivia's Amazon region. The project facilitated supply agreements, strengthened coordination across the production chain and promoted organic certification of açaí pulp to open access to higher-value markets. Production rose from 10.5 metric tons in 2022 to more than 300 metric tons between 2024 and 2026, generating income for hundreds of families and strengthening the capabilities of more than 1,100 producers and harvesters. The response demonstrates how closer cooperation and access to better-paying markets can help a local value chain respond to changing commercial pressures.