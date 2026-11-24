Poland accused Moscow ‌on ​Tuesday of deliberately violating its airspace after saying a Russian surveillance drone briefly crossed the border, in an incident likely to fuel concerns about the war in Ukraine spreading beyond its western borders.

The Russian embassy in Warsaw did not immediately reply to an emailed request for comment, ‌but the ambassador was summoned to the Polish foreign ministry on Tuesday afternoon where he received "a note harsh in tone", a ministry spokesman said. A series of incidents in recent days has heightened fears of escalation beyond Ukraine, where Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022.

Moscow on Monday accused Estonia, a NATO and European Union member state, of a range of hostile actions "on the verge of triggering ‌open war", after Estonia announced the closure of their land border. In other incidents, Warsaw said three Russian Kh-101 missiles landed in Poland on Friday, and a Russian cargo ship with links ‌to the military was hit by drones and caught fire in the Baltic Sea on Saturday in what Finland said was likely an attack by Ukraine. On Sunday, Ukraine sank a Russian naval corvette in a Libyan port using maritime drones.

"Unfortunately, I feel threatened. Every morning, when I turn on the news, I listen to see if there have been any further attacks. You go to bed at night, but you never know what you’ll wake ⁠up to or ​what might happen," said Grazyna Lewandowska, a pensioner ⁠from Warsaw. "I suspect that, in a sense, this is a provocation by Russia — a test to see how our citizens react... whether we will respond, or whether we will simply sit back and watch it happen."

In the ⁠Estonian capital Tallinn Liisi Rohtung, 39, said people needed to "persevere". "From the time that they invaded Ukraine they have been trying to blackmail different countries, different politicians... that's what Russia does." Russia has repeatedly denied that it seeks ​to interfere in the affairs of other countries.

POLAND SAYS AIRSPACE BREACH WAS 'INTENTIONAL ACT' The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces said shortly before midnight local time on Monday ⁠that a drone had briefly violated Poland's airspace.

It said authorisation had been given to shoot the drone down, but a decision had been taken not to open fire after it changed course and headed east, "taking into account the potential threat ⁠to ​civilians". "It's hard to imagine this being a coincidence, so we assume it was an intentional act," Polish Deputy Defence Minister Pawel Zalewski told private radio station RMF FM.

Another deputy defence minister, Stanislaw Wziatek, told public radio station PR24 that the object was a Russian surveillance drone. He said the drone had been flying over a densely populated area and that shooting it down ⁠could have caused significant damage because of falling debris.

Zalewski said on Monday that NATO would deploy an AWACS early-warning system aircraft to Poland as part of its response to the missile ⁠incident. "...these missiles and drones — they don’t always ⁠stay on course, they end up going astray," said Wojtek, a pensioner from Tarnobrzeg in the southeastern Podkarpackie region bordering Ukraine.

"Instead of scrambling our own jets for nothing, our side should be shooting them down the moment they’re within 100 km of our border."