​The European Commission said on Tuesday it ​would ask European Union finance ‌ministers ​to step up disciplinary steps against Bulgaria and Hungary, including a fine for Bulgaria, because they have not taken required action to ‌cut their budget gaps. The Commission said Bulgaria's deficit increased from 3.0% of GDP in 2024 to 4.0% in 2025 and it expected it to increase to 5.0% in 2026. In Hungary, ‌the deficit decreased from 5.1% of GDP in 2024 to 4.7% in 2025, but ‌the Commission expected it to rise to 7.3% in 2026.

The maximum budget gap under EU law is 3% of GDP and if a euro zone country, such as Bulgaria, repeatedly ignores EU calls to curb the ⁠shortfall, ​it can eventually be ⁠fined. Non-euro zone countries like Hungary can lose access to EU funds. The Commission said it would ask EU ⁠finance ministers to approve a fine for Bulgaria. If approved by the ministers, it would be the ​first time that a euro zone country was fined for excessive spending, even though ⁠the fine would be small.

Revised EU fiscal law allows EU ministers to impose a fine of up to ⁠0.02% ​of the country's previous year's GDP. The fine can be repeated every six months until the ministers decide that the country has taken effective action to cut the ⁠deficit. The ministers first have to agree with the Commission's assessment that Bulgaria did not take ⁠effective action to ⁠cut the deficit. They would also have to share the same assessment in the case of Hungary if Budapest were to have its ‌access to ‌EU funds suspended.