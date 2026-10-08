Airtel showcases sovereign cloud, AI security, quantum telecom research to Scindia at IMC 2026

Bharti Airtel showcased its sovereign cloud, next-generation data centre and AI-powered cybersecurity capabilities to Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026, as the telecom major outlined its focus on building digital infrastructure for future growth.

ANI | Updated: 08-10-2026 15:07 IST | Created: 08-10-2026 15:07 IST
Airtel showcases sovereign cloud, AI security, quantum telecom research to Scindia at IMC 2026
Airtel welcomes Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, at its booth at IMC 2026 (Photo/Airtel). Image Credit: ANI

Bharti Airtel showcased its sovereign cloud, next-generation data centre and AI-powered cybersecurity capabilities to Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026, as the telecom major outlined its focus on building digital infrastructure for future growth. Scindia visited the Airtel Arena at IMC 2026, where Bharti Enterprises Founder and Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal briefed him on Airtel's offerings across cloud, data centres and security.

A key focus was Airtel Cloud's sovereign infrastructure, including its multi-availability zones designed to help Indian enterprises meet data residency requirements while keeping critical workloads operational. Airtel said its cloud offering is aimed at helping enterprises modernise while retaining control over critical data within India. The company also highlighted potential cost savings and the integration of connectivity, cloud and data centre services on what it described as a sovereign Indian stack.

At its data centre business Nxtra, Airtel highlighted the use of artificial intelligence to improve energy efficiency across facilities, with sustainability being incorporated into the design, construction and operation of its data centres. The company also demonstrated its AI-powered iSoC cybersecurity platform, which is already deployed for select customers including Indian Railways and the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).

During the interaction, Scindia sought details on the types of cyberattacks that Airtel's security platform can protect enterprises against. Mittal explained that the iSoC uses five layers of security protection, along with 24x7 managed defence and automated response, to detect and neutralise threats before they affect core systems. Airtel also said it is working with the government and other large partners for further deployments.

Airtel also showcased research being undertaken at the Bharti School of Telecommunication Technology & Management at IIT Delhi, a joint initiative of IIT Delhi and Bharti Enterprises through the Bharti Airtel Foundation. The research is exploring how quantum-powered optimisation could make telecom networks faster, smarter and more energy-efficient. The initiative is also aimed at developing India's domestic capabilities in next-generation network technologies and preparing digital infrastructure for the increasing scale and complexity of future networks.

The showcase comes as Airtel positions cloud, data centres, cybersecurity and emerging technologies as key components of its digital infrastructure strategy. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Record Pacific Heat Signals a Powerful El Niño, Raising Global Weather Risks in 2027

Record Pacific Heat Signals a Powerful El Niño, Raising Global Weather Risks...

Global
2
Zimbabwe’s Community Radio Teams Train to Keep Life-Saving Disaster Warnings on Air

Zimbabwe’s Community Radio Teams Train to Keep Life-Saving Disaster Warnings...

Zimbabwe
3
Rwanda Moves Towards $35.7 Million IMF Release as Strong Growth Meets Inflation Pressure

Rwanda Moves Towards $35.7 Million IMF Release as Strong Growth Meets Inflat...

Rwanda
4
UPDATE 2-New Maryland defense shipyard gets $6.6 billion commitment and Trump visit

UPDATE 2-New Maryland defense shipyard gets $6.6 billion commitment and Trum...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Millions of Patient Records Link Tobacco Use to Higher Odds of Golfer’s Elbow Surgery

From Coal to Cattle: Why Mongolia Needs a Structural Economic Shift to Meet Its Climate Targets

Who Controls Climate Finance? ADB’s Gender Window Shifts Resources Directly to Women

Can South Asia Turn Its AI Opportunity Into Jobs and Growth Before Its Demographic Edge Fades?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026