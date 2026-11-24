US President Donald ​Trump and Vice President JD Vance personally ‌intervened ​in Nvidia's decision to reinstate CEO Jensen Huang over the weekend, convinced he alone protected American-made open-weight AI models, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. Open-weight ‌AI models are systems whose core components are publicly available for users to download, modify and adapt for specific tasks. Their growth has become a major business opportunity for Nvidia because they broaden demand for the company's chips and computing ‌infrastructure beyond a handful of large AI developers.

China leads in the development of open-weight AI systems, which are gaining ‌ground with US companies because they can be cheaper than proprietary AI tools from top US labs OpenAI and Anthropic. They can also perform nearly as well. Nvidia has been one of the most prominent backers of the US open-weight ecosystem. Nvidia in August agreed ⁠to buy ​the company Hugging Face, a platform ⁠that developers use to host open-weight AI models, among other AI-related resources. Nvidia is also an investor in Reflection AI, an American ⁠company that launched its first open-weight model in October.

Huang and Nvidia's lobbyists have also pressed US lawmakers to support the development of ​open-weight AI technology, with Huang writing in a letter earlier this year that they should avoid "premature restrictions" on ⁠such tools. Huang resigned as CEO earlier this month following reports that he engaged in several extramarital affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese ⁠spy.

Reuters ​reported on November 18 that the Trump administration was considering requiring US companies to publicly disclose their use of Chinese AI models, including open-weight models, as part of an effort to reduce reliance on Chinese technology. Republican lawmakers ⁠have increasingly echoed the argument that open-weight AI is critical to competing with China. Two leading House Republican lawmakers on ⁠Friday called on the ⁠Trump administration to help American companies developing open-weight AI models, adding that it would position the US to better counter China.