Fabience Unveils State-of-the-Art Furniture Mega-Plant in Hyderabad

PNN Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 9: Fabience, the Hyderabad-based premium furniture manufacturing brand, today announced a major strategic expansion with plans to set up a new Greenfield plant near Hyderabad, Telangana. Spanning over 1.5 lakh sq. ft., the state-of-the-art facility involves an investment of approximately Rs. 50 crore and is targeted for completion by next year. The project is expected to generate direct employment opportunities for around 100 people, said Mr. Raj Venu Gopal Takkallapally, Managing Director.

The new facility will incorporate advanced Italian and German machinery alongside cutting-edge manufacturing technologies. With a strong focus on automation, precision, quality, and production efficiency, the plant will primarily scale up Fabience’s movable furniture capabilities—including sofas, chairs, loungers, and other standalone furniture categories—while continuing to expand its core modular furniture offerings. Strategic Vision & Infrastructure Scaling

Established in 2018 under the leadership of Mr. Raj Venu Gopal Takkallapally, Managing Director, Fabience currently operates a 2 lakh sq. ft. manufacturing hub in Hyderabad, backed by a workforce of 200 employees. The company has already invested approximately Rs. 80 crore in this existing facility, building robust capabilities across modular kitchens, wardrobes, panelling, and premium movable furniture. “Our key differentiator lies in our relentless focus on advanced manufacturing technology, automation, and absolute precision,” said Company Director Mr. Sandeep Polsani. “Our facility brings together a sophisticated combination of machinery and processes rarely found under one roof in the furniture industry. High automation ensures unmatched accuracy, consistency, and repeatability. Additionally, our advanced PU lacquer finishing and edge-banding capabilities are benchmarked directly against international finish standards.”

Expanding Domestic Footprint & Global Exports Fabience has already executed close to 3,500 projects spanning the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors. Its portfolio includes premium furniture solutions for hotels and resorts across India, alongside a rapidly growing footprint in the United States. Through its robust B2B and B2C verticals, the brand currently caters to clients across 15 Indian states.

Detailing the company’s growth vectors, Company Director Ms. Richie Raj Gopal Takkallapally stated: “Fabience is entering its next phase of growth by aggressively expanding manufacturing capacity, strengthening our B2B presence across India, accelerating exports, and broadening our product portfolio. We now supply premium kitchens, wardrobes, and modular solutions to multiple premier furniture and interior showrooms nationwide. Our international business has also grown considerably over the last two to three years, and we intend to progressively solidify our presence in global markets.” Capitalising on Market Dynamics

The expansion arrives at a pivotal moment for the industry. Indian furniture market valuations are estimated to scale to approximately USD 31.5 billion by 2026, and climb further to USD 45 billion by 2031, noted Company Director Mr. Karan Raj Gopal Takkallapally. Against this backdrop, the upcoming facility will serve as a primary catalyst to anchor Fabience’s market share, specifically strengthening its movable furniture manufacturing capabilities. Founder’s Vision

“Our vision is to build Fabience into an Indian furniture manufacturing brand capable of competing with leading global manufacturers in technology, quality, design, precision, and scale,” said Mr. Raj Venu Gopal Takkallapally, Managing Director. “We firmly believe India has the potential to become an important global manufacturing hub for high-quality furniture. Our focus is on expanding our manufacturing capabilities, strengthening our presence across India and international markets, and continuing to invest in advanced technology — all while building scale without compromising quality, precision, or manufacturing standards.” About Fabience

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Hyderabad, Fabience is a leading premium furniture manufacturing brand specializing in high-precision modular and movable furniture solutions. Serving residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors across 15 states in India and international markets like the USA, Fabience combines advanced European technology with automated processes to deliver international standard finishes. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)