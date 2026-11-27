Venezuela is working on separate bridge loans with the US Treasury and Qatar to clear arrears owed to two regional development banks, a move that could unlock fresh multilateral financing for the cash-strapped country, four people familiar with the discussions said. The unusual arrangements would ‌allow Venezuela to settle arrears that currently prevent the lenders from extending fresh credit, reopening a potentially important source of funding as the government seeks to revive the economy and re-engage with international financial institutions after years of US sanctions.

Under one arrangement, the US Treasury would provide a bridge loan to clear Venezuela’s arrears to the Inter-American Development Bank, the people said. Two of the people said the funds would ‌come via the Treasury's Exchange Stabilization Fund. Caracas said in a document it owed the IDB $2.74 billion in principal and interest as of the end of 2025.

The US Treasury did ‌not reply to a request for comment and the IDB declined to comment. Two people familiar with the discussions likened the transaction to an overnight loan: Treasury funds would clear the arrears, allowing the IDB to approve new lending, whose proceeds could then be used to repay the United States. Venezuela would ultimately remain responsible for the debt.

The IDB cannot lend into arrears, but is already discussing possible loans that could be approved after the arrears are cleared, two of the ⁠people said. One ​person said an initial operation under consideration would be ⁠made through the IDB’s Special Development Lending window and would exceed its $500 million cap, requiring a waiver. A second waiver would be needed because Venezuela does not currently have an International Monetary Fund programme.

SDL loans carry some of the ⁠IDB’s costliest terms, the person said. BRIDGE FROM QATAR

Separately, Qatar is considering a bridge loan to help Venezuela clear arrears owed to CAF, the Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean, two people said. Venezuela reported owing CAF $1.42 ​billion at the end of 2025.

Acting President Delcy Rodriguez said in early November that Venezuela was negotiating with multilateral institutions over about $17 billion in public- and private-sector financing. On Tuesday, ⁠however, she put potential funding at $10 billion, without explaining the change. The Venezuelan communications ministry, which handles all media queries for the government, did not respond to a request for comment.

CAF declined to comment, and Qatar's government did not immediately respond to a ⁠request ​for comment. Calixto Ortega, Rodriguez's top economic adviser, said on state television on Tuesday that the government was in “advanced discussions” to clear its arrears with multilateral lenders, without adding details.

Ruling party lawmaker Ramon Lobo, part of the National Assembly's economics committee, told a session on Thursday the country was seeking bridge loans to clear arrears with multilateral lenders, though he offered no further details. "With those ⁠resources, these bridge loans, we will settle what we have overdue with these multilateral organizations. And those multilateral organizations will immediately grant us a loan so that we can pay back the ⁠country that provided those resources," Lobo said. "The bridge ⁠loan will allow a country with whom we are in talks to provide us resources."

Venezuela this week put its public-sector liabilities at $237.5 billion at the end of 2025, equivalent to 242% of GDP, including $116.5 billion in commercial debt and $67.3 billion in nonfinancial obligations concentrated in state oil company PDVSA.