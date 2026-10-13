ADB Backs Baku Metro Upgrade With $302.38 Million for Safer, More Reliable Services

The Asian Development Bank has approved a $302.38 million loan to modernize Baku Metro's signaling and digitalize its operations, supporting safer and more reliable journeys across Azerbaijan's capital. The investment forms part of the government's $2.6 billion metro expansion programme, which includes about 20 kilometers of new tunnels, nine stations, two depots and 300 additional metro cars, together with upgraded operational systems. Expanding the network's reach and capacity is intended to help address heavy road congestion across greater Baku.

Modern Signaling Supports More Frequent Trains

Baku Metro serves 27 stations across approximately 41 kilometers of track and recorded about 220.4 million passenger boardings in 2025, making it a major part of the capital's public transport system. Operated by the state-owned Baku Metropolitan Closed Joint-Stock Company, the network will receive communications-based train control technology to replace its existing signaling system, alongside an upgraded operations control center. These improvements are expected to allow more frequent peak-hour services and reduce operating incidents that interrupt journeys and affect passenger safety.

ADB Country Director for Azerbaijan Sunniya Durrani-Jamal described the project as an important step in preparing Baku Metro for its future transport needs, emphasizing the role of advanced signaling and integrated digital operations in improving existing services. The upgrades will provide the operational foundation needed to manage a growing network efficiently as new infrastructure and trains enter service.

Digital Systems Connect Maintenance and Passenger Services

Integrated digital systems will cover corporate functions, asset management, cybersecurity, passenger information and crowd management, supported by upgraded data centers and secure network infrastructure. Bringing these functions together will help the operator make better use of operational and enterprise data, improve maintenance planning and decision-making, and increase energy efficiency. For passengers, the investment connects improvements behind the scenes with the reliability and information they depend on when traveling through a busy metro system.

Workforce Development Forms Part of the Investment

Technical training and workforce development will strengthen the operator's institutional and digital capabilities, helping employees work with the new technology and systems. Recruitment, training, certification and career development measures will encourage greater participation by women in technical and digital roles, making workforce opportunities part of the modernization programme.

The project's total estimated cost is $515.07 million, comprising ADB's $302.38 million loan, $79.98 million in cofinancing from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and a $132.71 million contribution from the Government of Azerbaijan.