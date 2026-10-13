ADB Approves $40.1 Million to Help Three Pacific Nations Weather Rising Fuel Costs

The Asian Development Bank has approved $40.1 million in emergency assistance for Kiribati, Tonga and Tuvalu as the Middle East conflict pushes up fuel import costs across the Pacific. The funding will help the three countries manage fuel price volatility and protect essential services, with support for affordable electricity in Tonga and targeted assistance for low-income households in Tuvalu. For economies heavily dependent on imported energy, rising fuel prices reach far beyond the petrol pump, increasing the cost of electricity, food and everyday necessities.

Emergency Grants Address Country-Specific Needs

The Pacific Regional Energy Security Emergency Assistance Project will provide grants of $12.77 million to Kiribati, $15.39 million to Tonga and $11.94 million to Tuvalu, helping each government manage its exposure to unstable fuel prices. Tonga's allocation includes support for Tonga Power Limited to maintain affordable electricity services, addressing the pressure that higher generation costs place on the utility and its customers. Targeted assistance in Tuvalu will reach around 6,000 people from low-income households affected by rising fuel, electricity and living costs, directing support towards people with limited room in their budgets to absorb further increases.

ADB President Masato Kanda said Pacific island economies have little capacity to withstand sudden increases in imported energy costs, describing the consequences for electricity, essential services, household finances and food prices. He said the assistance would help strengthen energy security and protect people from the hardest effects of the crisis, reflecting the close connection between reliable energy supplies and the services communities depend on.

Geographic Isolation Makes Energy Shocks More Expensive

Kiribati, Tonga and Tuvalu rely heavily on imported fuel and face high transport costs because of their geographic isolation, leaving them exposed to increases in both global energy prices and freight charges. Recent price rises have made electricity generation and essential goods more expensive, placing a disproportionate burden on low-income households that already spend a larger share of their earnings on energy and basic goods and services. The combined economic impact of higher fuel prices and related energy-security disruptions across the three countries is estimated at more than $80 million.

Protecting Households Puts Pressure on Public Finances

The three governments have already absorbed higher energy costs and provided support to electricity consumers to protect households and keep essential services operating, measures that have increased public spending and reduced utility revenues. Sustaining this support becomes more difficult when fuel prices remain elevated, creating pressure on government finances and the financial health of electricity providers. ADB's emergency grants will help the countries manage these immediate pressures, with the project's electricity and household assistance addressing some of the most direct consequences of the energy crisis.