EIB Backs Fugro With €150m to Expand Remote Fleet for Offshore Wind and Cables

Building an offshore wind farm or laying a subsea cable requires a detailed understanding of the seabed, and keeping those assets working safely depends on reliable monitoring. Dutch geo-data company Fugro provides the surveys and information behind those decisions, with a new €150 million lending agreement from the European Investment Bank (EIB) supporting the expansion of its remote maritime operations.

The financing will help Fugro deploy up to 25 new uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) and develop technologies including advanced remote sensing and underwater robotics. The investment strengthens Europe's ability to survey offshore sites and monitor critical maritime infrastructure, supporting the energy projects that depend on accurate subsea data.

A New Fleet That Sends Seabed Data Back to Shore

The agreement supports the phased rollout of a higher-performing, second-generation USV fleet, expanding Fugro's capacity to carry out offshore work remotely.

These medium-sized, long-range vessels will survey the seabed, conduct technical studies, assess potential development sites and monitor existing offshore assets. Working with underwater robots, they will allow Fugro to transmit subsea data to remote operating centres in real time, reducing the need to send personnel offshore.

The vessels will be introduced gradually, giving the company flexibility to match its investment with market developments rather than committing to the entire expansion at once.

Lower Fuel Use and Less Need for Offshore Personnel

Fugro says its USVs use up to 90% less fuel than traditional survey vessels, offering a substantial reduction in the greenhouse-gas emissions associated with gathering offshore data.

Remote operations also reduce the need for people to work at sea, making safety a central part of the company's investment case alongside lower emissions and improved operational efficiency.

"Uncrewed surface vessels and remote operations are an important part of our long-term strategy," said Fugro CEO Mark Heine, describing the EIB's support as an endorsement of the company's role in the digitalisation of maritime surveying.

Heine said the long-term financing gives Fugro the flexibility to deploy the technologies in a disciplined, phased manner that reflects market conditions.

Better Information for Wind Farms and Subsea Cables

Fugro's services support the development and construction of offshore wind farms and subsea interconnectors, both of which contribute to Europe's energy transition and power grids.

Detailed surveys help developers assess prospective offshore sites, and monitoring provides information about the condition of cables and other maritime assets once they are in place. The investment therefore supports work needed across different stages of an offshore project's life.

"Fugro provides the data and expertise that underpin major offshore investments, from wind farms to subsea cables," said EIB Vice-President Robert de Groot.

De Groot said the financing would help accelerate Europe's energy transition and strengthen Fugro's position in a strategic sector through the deployment of advanced digital maritime technologies.

Research to Strengthen Europe's Offshore Capabilities

Part of the facility will fund research and development into new technologies, including advanced remote sensing and underwater robotics, extending the investment beyond the vessels themselves.

These capabilities are central to the way Fugro gathers and delivers information about the seabed and offshore infrastructure. Combining remotely operated vessels, underwater robots and real-time data transmission gives the company more ways to inspect maritime assets with fewer people offshore.

The €150 million agreement supports that shift through both fleet expansion and research, reinforcing European technological expertise in the monitoring of critical offshore infrastructure.