IDB Approves $16.1 Million to Study Rare Earths Potential in the Dominican Republic

The Dominican Republic will receive $16.1 million in financing from the Inter-American Development Bank to examine whether a rare earths deposit in the Ávila Mining Fiscal Reserve could be developed responsibly. Approved by the bank's Board of Executive Directors, the funding will support studies needed to understand the resource and assess its potential economic value.

Geological indications have identified an opportunity worth investigating, but the deposit's viability still needs to be established. The programme will help the government build the evidence and expertise required to judge its possible contribution to the economy and public revenues, alongside the environmental and social responsibilities any development would carry.

Studies Will Examine the Deposit From Every Angle

The financing will cover technical, environmental, social, economic, financial, legal and infrastructure studies, bringing their findings together in a prefeasibility study of the reserve's rare earths deposit.

That assessment will give authorities a clearer understanding of the resource and the conditions that could affect its development. The work will examine more than geological potential, considering the broader requirements and implications of a possible mining project.

Rare earths' strategic importance makes a rigorous assessment particularly valuable. Reliable information will help the government make decisions grounded in the characteristics of the deposit and its potential benefits and costs.

Government Institutions Will Build Technical Expertise

The programme will strengthen the technical and management capabilities of the Ministry of Energy and Mines and Empresa Minera Dominicana, S.A., known as EMIDOM. Both institutions will gain access to robust information to assess the deposit, guide strategic decisions and manage mineral resource projects in line with international standards. The operation will also improve the government's capacity to generate technical information and oversee priority projects in the minerals sector.

Stronger environmental and social safeguards form part of that work, supporting a development approach that connects responsible mining with sustainability and environmental stewardship.

Regional Initiatives Put Responsible Development in Focus

The operation falls under the IDB Group's América en el Centro initiative, which supports sustainable development, resilience and integration across Central America, Panama and the Dominican Republic. It also aligns with IDB LAC Minerals, an initiative focused on turning Latin America and the Caribbean's mineral wealth into sustainable growth through secure and responsible value chains.

For the Dominican Republic, the immediate task is to establish what the Ávila reserve holds and what developing it could involve. The studies and institutional support will provide a firmer basis for deciding whether the deposit can deliver economic benefits under appropriate environmental and social standards.