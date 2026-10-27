"Zero-tolerance policy against corruption”: Odisha CM Majhi leads Vigilance Awareness Week 2026 event

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday led the state-level Vigilance Awareness Week 2026 event in Bhubaneswar and administered the integrity pledge, reiterating the government's commitment to tackling corruption. Speaking at the event, Majhi said Vigilance Awareness Week was being observed from October 26 to November 1, with programmes organised across the state to raise awareness against corruption.

"From October 26 to November 1, we are observing Vigilance Awareness Week against corruption. Programs are being organised across the entire state for this purpose. The theme of this year's Vigilance Awareness Week is 'Prosperity through Integrity.' Strong ethics, complete cleanliness, and integrity are our most important weapons in this fight against corruption. Making the administration completely corruption-free is our primary goal for the success of government schemes. Therefore, the government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against corruption," the Chief Minister said. Majhi highlighted ethics, transparency and integrity as key elements in the fight against corruption. He said ensuring a corruption-free administration was a primary goal for the effective implementation and success of government schemes.

The state-level programme was part of the observance of Vigilance Awareness Week 2026, which is being marked across Odisha under the theme “Prosperity through Integrity.” (ANI)