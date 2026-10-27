"Zero-tolerance policy against corruption”: Odisha CM Majhi leads Vigilance Awareness Week 2026 event

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi led the state-level Vigilance Awareness Week 2026 event in Bhubaneswar and administered the integrity pledge. He said the state was observing the week from October 26 to November 1 under the theme “Prosperity through Integrity” and reiterated the government's zero-tolerance policy against corruption.

ANI | Updated: 27-10-2026 22:51 IST | Created: 27-10-2026 22:51 IST
"Zero-tolerance policy against corruption”: Odisha CM Majhi leads Vigilance Awareness Week 2026 event
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi taking integrity pledge (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday led the state-level Vigilance Awareness Week 2026 event in Bhubaneswar and administered the integrity pledge, reiterating the government's commitment to tackling corruption. Speaking at the event, Majhi said Vigilance Awareness Week was being observed from October 26 to November 1, with programmes organised across the state to raise awareness against corruption.

"From October 26 to November 1, we are observing Vigilance Awareness Week against corruption. Programs are being organised across the entire state for this purpose. The theme of this year's Vigilance Awareness Week is 'Prosperity through Integrity.' Strong ethics, complete cleanliness, and integrity are our most important weapons in this fight against corruption. Making the administration completely corruption-free is our primary goal for the success of government schemes. Therefore, the government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against corruption," the Chief Minister said. Majhi highlighted ethics, transparency and integrity as key elements in the fight against corruption. He said ensuring a corruption-free administration was a primary goal for the effective implementation and success of government schemes.

The state-level programme was part of the observance of Vigilance Awareness Week 2026, which is being marked across Odisha under the theme “Prosperity through Integrity.” (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu's political survival on the line as Israel votes

Netanyahu's political survival on the line as Israel votes

Global
2
EXPLAINER-Israel election: What happens after polls close?

EXPLAINER-Israel election: What happens after polls close?

Global
3
Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted three Houthi missiles launched towards Eastern Region

Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted three Houthi missiles launched towar...

Global
4
USTR Greer warns EU that loan to Airbus threatens trade truce on aircraft financing

USTR Greer warns EU that loan to Airbus threatens trade truce on aircraft fi...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Better Interview Answers, Same Confidence? What AI-Supported Career Training Found

Cleaner Economies, Higher Consumption: The Uneven Picture Behind Energy Efficiency

Can Nature Save the Planet? UNEP Reveals Why Global Climate and Biodiversity Efforts Are Failing

Africa's Refugee Crisis Is Reshaping Economies, but the Real Costs May Surprise You, IMF Finds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026