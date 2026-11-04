Four Routes, Seven Years: Uruguay's $200M Plan to Keep Highways in Better Shape

Uruguay is preparing to improve several important national highways following the approval of a $200 million loan from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) to support road rehabilitation and maintenance. The financing will cover improvements along Routes 8, 13, 39 and 15, helping the country strengthen transport connections and preserve essential road infrastructure. The investment is expected to improve road conditions, support more efficient transportation and strengthen the movement of goods and people across Uruguay.

The programme will finance a new generation of road rehabilitation and maintenance contracts designed to improve how public funds are spent on transport infrastructure. Known as fifth-generation Rehabilitation and Maintenance Contracts (CREMA), these agreements form part of a government policy developed by Uruguay's Ministry of Transport and Public Works (MTOP). Implementation will take place in coordination with the Uruguay Road Corporation (CVU), bringing together infrastructure improvements and long-term maintenance planning.

The initiative reflects Uruguay's growing focus on preserving its existing road network and ensuring that infrastructure investments deliver lasting economic benefits. Poor road conditions can increase transportation costs, create difficulties for businesses and place additional pressure on public budgets when repairs are delayed. Through the new financing arrangement, Uruguay plans to strengthen road management systems and maintain better infrastructure standards that support productivity, connectivity and regional economic integration.

Seven-Year Road Improvement Plan to Strengthen National Connectivity

The IDB-supported programme will introduce rehabilitation and maintenance contracts lasting about seven years, divided into two phases. The first phase will cover an estimated two years and concentrate on road infrastructure improvements, including pavement rehabilitation and other necessary restoration activities. These investments are set to improve the condition of the selected routes and establish a stronger foundation for maintaining road quality over the following years.

The second phase will extend over five years and focus on preserving the improvements achieved during the initial rehabilitation period. Regular maintenance and compliance with established quality standards will help protect road infrastructure from deterioration and reduce the need for more extensive repairs in the future. This approach could make public infrastructure spending more efficient by emphasising long-term road conditions rather than relying primarily on major rehabilitation works.

The programme also includes institutional improvements intended to strengthen road planning and the management of existing transport infrastructure. Better road asset management can help authorities assess infrastructure needs, prioritise maintenance activities and make more informed decisions about future investment requirements. These changes are expected to support more consistent infrastructure management and strengthen the government's ability to preserve its national road network.

Better Road Infrastructure to Support Trade and Economic Growth

Reliable road connections play an important role in Uruguay's economic development by supporting business activities, transportation services and access to markets. Improving the condition of Routes 8, 13, 39 and 15 could help strengthen national connectivity and create more dependable transport conditions for road users. The programme also supports wider efforts to improve infrastructure spending and encourage sustainable economic growth.

Miguel Porrúa, IDB Group Representative in Uruguay, highlighted the importance of maintaining roads to high standards as a foundation for stronger competitiveness and nationwide connectivity. He explained that the investment reflects a priority under the IDB Group's new Country Strategy for Uruguay, which focuses on infrastructure that improves productivity and supports regional integration. Strengthening transport connections is expected to help the country make better use of its infrastructure investments and support economic activities that depend on reliable road networks.

IDB Financing to Support Long-Term Road Maintenance

The $200 million loan represents the second operation under a Conditional Credit Line for Investment Projects (CCLIP) approved in 2025 to strengthen Uruguay's road infrastructure management. The financing framework focuses on improving public spending efficiency, protecting existing road assets and supporting maintenance practices that preserve infrastructure over longer periods. It also forms part of the IDB Group's broader efforts to encourage investment in transport systems that contribute to economic development.

The programme is aligned with the IDB Group's South Connection initiative, which promotes stronger transport connectivity, easier trade and sustainable economic growth across South America. The initiative recognises the importance of well-maintained infrastructure in supporting regional integration and facilitating commercial activities between countries. Uruguay's road rehabilitation programme contributes to these objectives by improving national transport infrastructure and strengthening the systems responsible for its long-term management.

The approved loan carries a repayment period of 22.5 years, including an eight-year grace period, with an interest rate based on the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR). These financing terms will allow Uruguay to implement its planned road improvements under a long-term repayment arrangement. Through the combination of infrastructure rehabilitation, continued maintenance and stronger institutional oversight, the programme is expected to help preserve Uruguay's road network and support more efficient transportation and economic development.