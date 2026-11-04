Latin America's Exports Jump 19.5%; AI Demand and Oil Prices Fuel New Trade Growth

Latin America and the Caribbean recorded a strong increase in goods exports in the first half of 2026, with shipments up 19.5 per cent compared with the same period a year earlier. The region's performance exceeded the 14.5 per cent growth recorded in global trade, supported by stronger demand for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure equipment and higher prices for oil and other commodities. The expansion has created fresh opportunities for countries to attract international investment and strengthen their position in global markets despite ongoing economic uncertainty.

The Inter-American Development Bank's (IDB) Trade and Integration Monitor 2026 examines the region's trade performance and opportunities for attracting foreign investment. The report identifies growing export volumes as the main driver of regional trade growth, with rising commodity prices providing additional support to several economies. Mexico, the Caribbean and South America recorded particularly strong results, benefiting from demand for technology-related products, energy resources and mining commodities.

The report suggests that Latin America and the Caribbean could turn their stronger export performance into lasting economic opportunities by improving investment conditions and strengthening trade relationships. Paolo Giordano, Principal Economist in the IDB's Productivity, Trade, and Innovation Sector, highlighted the importance of combining international trade and investment commitments with reliable domestic regulations that provide greater certainty for investors. Stronger legal frameworks and policies supporting private businesses could help countries attract more international capital and expand their participation in global production networks.

Mexico Leads Export Growth as AI Infrastructure Demand Accelerates

Mexico recorded the region's strongest export growth in the first half of 2026, with goods exports up 24.6 per cent compared with the previous year. Strong demand from the United States for equipment used in artificial intelligence infrastructure played an important role in this expansion, highlighting Mexico's growing participation in technology-related supply chains. The increase demonstrates how investment in advanced digital technologies is creating new trade opportunities for countries involved in manufacturing and supplying essential equipment.

The Caribbean also delivered strong export performance, recording 19.1 per cent, with much of the increase concentrated in Guyana and Suriname. South American exports expanded by 16.5 per cent, supported by higher prices for mining and energy commodities, particularly oil, which strengthened export revenues across several resource-producing economies. These developments show how different industries are contributing to regional trade growth, from advanced technology manufacturing to energy production and mineral exports.

Latin America and the Caribbean also strengthened their presence in major international markets, particularly the United States, which remained the leading destination for the region's export growth. The region accounted for a record 22.1 per cent of total US imports during the first half of 2026, even as American purchases from the rest of the world declined. Latin American and Caribbean exporters also regained market share in Europe, reflecting their growing ability to compete in important international markets.

Stronger Exports Create New Opportunities for Foreign Investment

Despite the region's encouraging trade performance, attracting greater foreign direct investment remains an important challenge for governments seeking to support long-term economic development. Latin America and the Caribbean continue to receive more foreign direct investment relative to the size of their economies than any other region, but investment inflows during 2023–2025 were 4.5 per cent lower than during 2012–2014. The region's share of global foreign direct investment stock also declined from 7.1 per cent to 6.0 per cent, highlighting the need to strengthen its competitiveness as an investment destination.

The IDB report identifies international agreements and stronger regulatory frameworks as important tools for improving investor confidence and encouraging cross-border business activities. Double taxation treaties, bilateral investment treaties and trade agreements containing investment provisions are associated with a greater likelihood of investment relationships developing between countries. These arrangements can provide businesses with clearer legal conditions and help governments create more predictable environments for companies considering international expansion.

Trade Agreements and Regulatory Reforms Could Unlock Future Growth

Changes in global supply chains are creating additional opportunities for Latin American and Caribbean countries to attract investment in manufacturing, energy and technology-related industries. The potential provisional application of the EU-Mercosur trade agreement, modernisation of other trade agreements and growing demand linked to artificial intelligence and the energy transition could strengthen the region's connections with international markets. These developments provide opportunities for governments to expand trade relationships and encourage investment in industries positioned to benefit from changing global demand.

The report stresses that international trade agreements alone cannot guarantee stronger investment flows without improvements to domestic business conditions and regulatory systems. Governments are encouraged to introduce complementary regulatory reforms and invest in public goods that reduce the costs businesses face when entering new markets or expanding international operations. More predictable regulations and stronger investment conditions could help the region convert its recent export gains into wider economic benefits.

Latin America and the Caribbean's strong export performance provides an opportunity to strengthen economic resilience and attract greater international investment during a period of changing global trade patterns. Growing demand for AI infrastructure, higher commodity prices and expanding access to major markets have demonstrated the region's potential to benefit from emerging economic opportunities. The IDB's findings underline the importance of combining trade expansion with regulatory improvements and investment-friendly policies to support more competitive industries and sustainable economic growth.