REVA University Inaugurates New Batch of Postgraduate Programmes for 2026-28

REVA University inaugurated its new batch of postgraduate (PG) programmes for the academic year 2026–28 on November 4 at its campus in Bengaluru. Dr. P. Shyama Raju, Chancellor, REVA University, presided over the inaugural ceremony, formally welcomed the new batch, and encouraged students to make the most of their academic journey.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 05-11-2026 10:08 IST | Created: 05-11-2026 10:08 IST
REVA University Inaugurates New Batch of Postgraduate Programmes for 2026-28
Dr. P. Shyamaraju, Chancellor, REVA University, inaugurating the PG programmes, along with other university dignitaries. Image Credit: ANI

NewsVoir Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 5: REVA University inaugurated its new batch of postgraduate (PG) programmes for the academic year 2026–28 on November 4 at its campus in Bengaluru. Dr. P. Shyama Raju, Chancellor, REVA University, presided over the inaugural ceremony, formally welcomed the new batch, and encouraged students to make the most of their academic journey.

The occasion was graced by Dr. M. Dhanamjaya, Registrar; Dr. Beena G., Registrar (Evaluation); Dr. K. S. Narayanaswamy, Pro Vice Chancellor; Dr. Y. Ramalingareddy, Pro Vice Chancellor; Dr. Shubha A., Dean, Faculty of Commerce and Management Studies and REVA Business School; Dr. Bharathi S. H., Dean, Faculty of Science and Technology; and Dr. Raghu C. N., Dean, EEE, Mechanical, Civil and Agricultural Engineering, staff, faculty, and students, among others. Addressing the new batch, Dr. Shyama Raju emphasised the responsibility that comes with pursuing postgraduate education. He encouraged students to serve as role models for undergraduates and the wider university community. Highlighting the importance of self-learning, practical exposure and innovation, he urged students to actively engage with faculty members and make learning an interactive experience. He noted that curiosity, initiative and a willingness to explore beyond the classroom would help them make the most of their time at REVA.

Welcoming the students as friends, Dr. Dhanamjaya observed that postgraduate education brings with it greater maturity and the ability to handle challenges with confidence. Reflecting on the changing educational landscape, he described AI as 'All Inclusive', highlighting the importance of bringing artificial intelligence and inclusiveness together. He encouraged students to continuously upgrade their skills, develop their personalities and strengthen their knowledge and communication abilities to stay relevant in a rapidly evolving world. Introducing the postgraduate programmes and the university's student-centric facilities, Dr. Shubha urged students to remain curious and embrace the process of unlearning and relearning. She highlighted initiatives such as REVA NEST, the university's business incubation centre, and Manodhaara, its counselling centre, along with the range of facilities and support systems available to students.

Dr. K. S. Narayanaswamy highlighted how REVA University provides students with opportunities to develop deep domain knowledge, engage in research and innovation, build interdisciplinary capabilities and cultivate integrity and professional ethics. Dr. Beena G. encouraged students to become mindful consumers of knowledge and data, emphasising the need to critically evaluate information in an age characterised by information overload.

Established in 2012, REVA University has built a strong legacy of nurturing capable professionals, innovators and future leaders. With a diverse portfolio of 41 postgraduate programmes across Engineering, Architecture, REVA Business School, Commerce, Liberal Studies, Legal Studies and Science and Technology, the university provides a multidisciplinary learning environment that encourages academic excellence, research, innovation and holistic development. The inauguration of the new postgraduate batch marks the beginning of an exciting academic journey, empowering students to deepen their expertise, broaden their perspectives and prepare for the opportunities and challenges ahead. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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