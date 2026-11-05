Andhra Pradesh: Polling begins for ZPTC, MPTC elections amid tight security

Polling for the Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) and Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) elections began at 7 am on Thursday in NTR district and Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh amid security arrangements. In NTR district, elections are being held for 16 ZPTC seats and 276 MPTC seats out of a total of 280 MPTC seats, with the remaining four MPTC seats having been won unanimously.

A total of 55 candidates are contesting for the 16 ZPTC seats, while 631 candidates are in the fray for the 276 MPTC seats. The district has 8,35,515 eligible voters, and 992 polling stations have been established to facilitate voting. District Collector G Lakshmisha and the police department have made arrangements to ensure peaceful polling. Webcasting facilities have also been provided at identified problematic polling centres to monitor the election process.

In Gannavaram mandal, arrangements have been made across 96 polling stations. More than 650 election personnel, including Presiding Officers, Assistant Presiding Officers, other polling officers and Micro Observers, have been deployed along with police personnel. Polling in the mandal is scheduled to continue until 5 pm. Officials have said that voters will not be allowed to enter polling stations after the stipulated closing time. Voters have been asked to carry their Aadhaar cards or any one of the 14 alternative identity documents authorised by the Election Commission.

Webcasting facilities have been arranged at all polling stations in Gannavaram, while sensitive and hyper-sensitive polling stations have been placed under CCTV surveillance and direct police monitoring. The Returning Officer is also monitoring the arrangements. Meanwhile, polling is underway in four mandals of the Payakaraopeta Assembly constituency in Anakapalli district: Payakaraopeta, Nakkapalli, S Rayavaram and Kotauratla, amid police security.

The constituency has a total of 2,52,739 voters, including 1,27,975 women, 1,24,762 men and two transgender voters. The electoral exercise covers 110 gram panchayats, 87 MPTC seats and four ZPTC seats. The Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission has scheduled polling for November 5 from 7 am to 5 pm. Counting of votes is scheduled for November 7, while repolling, if required, will be held on November 6. (ANI)