Kenya's Economy Grows: World Bank Warns Governance Gaps Threaten Jobs and Investment

Kenya's economy gained momentum during the first half of 2026, recording growth of 5.2% after expanding by 4.6% in 2025, supported by stronger activity across industry and services. The improvement reflects the country's ability to maintain economic activity despite financial pressures, rising living costs and uncertainty affecting global markets. Economic growth is expected to slow during the second half of 2026, bringing the full-year growth rate to approximately 4.6%.

The World Bank Group's 34th Kenya Economic Update presents a picture of an economy with stable foundations but considerable untapped potential for faster growth and employment creation. The report estimates that addressing governance weaknesses and improving public institutions could increase Kenya's gross domestic product (GDP) by as much as 20% by 2035. Stronger governance could also attract private investment, improve public financial management and create millions of additional employment opportunities for Kenyan workers.

Kenya has several economic advantages, including an active private sector, an enterprising young population and an established legal and institutional framework that can support future development. Weak implementation of regulations, corruption and inefficient government spending continue to restrict business expansion and limit the country's ability to create productive employment. The World Bank believes that improving accountability and reducing barriers faced by businesses could help Kenya turn its economic resilience into stronger growth and better-paying jobs.

Kenya's Economic Stability Faces Rising Debt and Employment Challenges

Kenya's foreign exchange reserves have reached approximately US$14.7 billion, providing enough resources to cover around 5.9 months of imports and offering protection against external economic shocks. Inflation remains within the Central Bank's target range, despite continuing pressure from food and energy prices that affect household spending. Employment continues to expand across the country, but 83.8% of jobs remain informal, where workers frequently experience lower earnings, limited job security and weaker productivity.

Government finances remain under considerable pressure, with the fiscal deficit reaching 6.8% of GDP in the previous fiscal year against a target of 4.7%, largely due to higher public spending and supplementary budgets. Public debt stood at 72.3% of GDP in August 2026, with interest payments consuming approximately one-third of government revenue and reducing available funding for essential services and development projects. Without ambitious economic reforms, Kenya's growth is projected to reach 4.4% in 2027 and 4.8% in 2028, with additional risks from the conflict in the Middle East, higher fuel and shipping costs, and weather-related disruptions.

Corruption and Governance Weaknesses Increase Costs for Businesses

The report's special focus, "Governance, Growth and Jobs," examines how corruption, administrative inefficiencies and weak accountability affect Kenya's economic performance and employment opportunities. Problems involving public spending and revenue collection, including corruption and collusion, are estimated to account for up to two percentage points of GDP in annual fiscal deficits. These losses reduce the government's ability to finance priority development programmes and increase the pressure to generate additional public revenue.

Businesses face higher operating costs because of nontransparent contracts, repeated inspections and weaknesses in the administration of essential services such as electricity, logistics and land. Around 39% of firms identify corruption as a major obstacle to business operations, with 48% of medium-sized firms reporting that they are expected to provide gifts to get things done. Informal workers face similar difficulties through frequent inspections, threats and demands for bribes from police and municipal officials, reducing their earnings and making employment conditions more uncertain.

Kenya's governance challenges also discourage investment by increasing the costs and risks associated with expanding businesses, particularly for medium-sized firms capable of becoming major employers. Unpredictable regulations and problems in land administration create additional difficulties for entrepreneurs seeking to establish operations or increase production. Reducing these barriers could encourage businesses to invest in new activities, improve productivity and provide more stable employment across the country.

Stronger Governance Could Create 7.7 Million Better Jobs

The World Bank estimates that governance reforms could support 7.7 million additional and better jobs, raise national economic output and reduce public debt relative to GDP. Proposed measures include stronger fiscal discipline, transparent government procurement, clearer beneficial ownership reporting and simplified regulations that reduce opportunities for corruption. Improvements in tax and customs administration could also make business operations more predictable, encourage formal employment and strengthen government revenue collection.

Qimiao Fan, World Bank Division Director for Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia and Uganda, emphasized that economic resilience provides an important foundation but cannot independently deliver the growth and employment opportunities Kenyans need. He identified better governance as essential for strengthening fiscal sustainability, attracting investment and helping businesses generate more productive jobs. Effective implementation of reforms could allow Kenya to make greater use of its existing economic strengths and support development that benefits workers and businesses across different sectors.

The report stresses that improvements in public accountability, government spending and business regulations are necessary to address the structural weaknesses holding back Kenya's economic potential. More transparent institutions and efficient public resource management could reduce financial pressures, increase investor confidence and support the development of a more competitive private sector. Sustained reforms could help Kenya achieve faster economic growth, create millions of better employment opportunities and improve living conditions for households across the country.