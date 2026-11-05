IDB Keeps Second Place in 2026 Aid Transparency Index; Public Disclosure Improves

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) has strengthened its position among the world's most transparent development institutions, securing second place globally in the 2026 Aid Transparency Index. The Bank improved its score to 97.1 out of 100, up from 96.3 in 2024, reflecting continued efforts to make development financing information more accessible and strengthen accountability across its operations. The latest results highlight the IDB's progress in improving public reporting, sharing project information and helping governments, development partners and citizens understand how financial resources support economic and social development.

The Aid Transparency Index, published every two years by the international organisation Publish What You Fund, evaluates how openly major development institutions report their financial activities and development projects. Recognised as a global benchmark for transparency in development finance, the assessment examines the availability, quality and accessibility of information disclosed under the International Aid Transparency Initiative (IATI) Standard. The IDB's improved performance reflects its investment in clearer reporting systems and policies designed to give the public greater access to information about development financing.

IDB Group President Ilan Goldfajn highlighted the importance of transparency in strengthening public trust and improving the effectiveness of development programmes across the countries and communities served by the institution. He explained that making information easier to access and reporting development results consistently helps stakeholders make informed decisions, monitor progress and understand the outcomes of financial investments. The Bank's continued improvement also reflects its efforts to make transparency a regular part of institutional operations rather than limiting public disclosure to individual initiatives.

New Information Policy Expands Public Access to Development Documents

The IDB's improved transparency performance is due to the implementation of its new Access to Information Policy, which came into effect in 2025. The policy strengthens the Bank's approach to proactively publishing information, allowing more documents to become publicly available without requiring individual requests from interested stakeholders. This change makes it easier for governments, researchers, civil society organisations and citizens to examine development projects, financial commitments and institutional decisions.

By December 2025, the IDB had disclosed 19,190 documents, representing a 19% increase compared with 2024 and demonstrating considerable progress in expanding public access to institutional information. The policy also reduced the number of exceptions that allow information to remain confidential from ten to six, narrowing the circumstances in which documents can be withheld from public disclosure. These improvements support greater openness in development financing and provide stakeholders with more opportunities to review how the Bank manages resources and implements projects.

The updated policy introduced a harm test, which uses objective criteria to assess whether releasing particular information could cause harm that justifies keeping it protected. This approach provides a clearer basis for deciding when confidentiality is necessary, helping the Bank balance public access with legitimate information protection requirements. Stronger governance arrangements have also been introduced to support implementation of the policy and ensure that information disclosure practices remain consistent across the institution.

Monthly Financial Reporting Helps Track Thousands of Development Projects

The IDB has been a signatory to the International Aid Transparency Initiative since 2011, demonstrating its commitment to internationally recognised standards for publishing development finance information. Through this framework, the Bank reports standardised data every month covering more than 2,000 sovereign-guaranteed operations approved since 2004, giving stakeholders access to information about a substantial portion of its public sector financing activities. Regular reporting helps ensure that governments, development organisations and citizens can examine financial commitments and follow development activities using comparable information.

The IATI Standard provides a common reporting framework that makes it easier to compare development financing information across different institutions and countries. Access to standardised data helps governments identify funding priorities, coordinate development programmes and understand where financial resources are being directed across the region. Development partners can also use this information to improve cooperation, reduce overlapping investments and make decisions based on clearer evidence about existing financial commitments.

Greater Transparency Strengthens Accountability and Development Impact

The IDB's second-place position in the 2026 Aid Transparency Index reflects the importance of reliable public information in building confidence among governments, investors and communities receiving development support. Clear reporting allows stakeholders to examine institutional activities, monitor financial commitments and better understand how development projects are intended to support economic growth and public services. Greater access to information can also encourage stronger oversight and help institutions identify opportunities to improve the effectiveness of development financing.

Improving transparency is particularly important for development institutions responsible for supporting major public investments and programmes that affect communities across different countries. Publishing detailed project and financial information gives citizens and partner organisations a stronger foundation for asking questions, assessing progress and understanding how development resources are allocated. The IDB's improved ranking demonstrates the value of combining stronger disclosure policies, regular data reporting and institutional accountability to support more effective development outcomes.

The Bank's continued commitment to transparent reporting provides a foundation for improving public confidence and strengthening cooperation with development partners. Its expanded document disclosure, monthly financial reporting and clearer information protection rules demonstrate how institutional reforms can make development finance more accessible and understandable. By maintaining high transparency standards, the IDB can support better-informed decisions and help ensure that development financing delivers meaningful benefits to the countries and communities it serves.