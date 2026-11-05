Mozambique's Road Projects Give Young Engineers Practical Skills and New Job Prospects

Mozambique is creating new opportunities for young engineering graduates to gain practical experience through major road construction projects supported by the African Development Bank Group. Fifteen recent university graduates, including four women, joined the National Roads Administration (ANE) in September 2026 under its Young Graduate initiative, gaining exposure to infrastructure development and professional engineering practices. The programme allows participants to work directly on road projects in northern Mozambique, helping them develop technical skills and understand the challenges involved in building and maintaining national transport infrastructure.

Civil engineer Wilson Armindo Nhapulo, a graduate of Eduardo Mondlane University, is among the young professionals taking part in the initiative after spending years studying road networks through academic coursework and engineering models. His placement provides an opportunity to apply classroom knowledge to real construction activities, working alongside experienced engineers, contractors and project supervision teams. Nhapulo hopes the experience will help him understand the practical scale of Mozambique's road network and prepare him for a professional career in infrastructure development.

Six of the participating graduates, including Nhapulo, have been assigned to road projects financed by the African Development Bank Group, connecting their professional development with ongoing infrastructure investments. The graduates are working along the Nacala and Mtwara transport corridors, where they are learning about construction supervision, environmental and social safeguards, procurement procedures and digital project management systems. The initiative demonstrates how infrastructure investment can support economic development and create opportunities for young professionals entering the workforce.

Young Graduates Gain Practical Experience on Major Road Projects

The programme was formally introduced during a meeting at the National Roads Administration on 15 September 2026, attended by African Development Bank Country Manager for Mozambique Rômulo Cunha Corrêa and ANE Deputy Director General Miguel Coanai. Discussions focused on strengthening cooperation between the two institutions, improving technical capacity and identifying opportunities to expand investment in Mozambique's transport infrastructure. The meeting also highlighted the importance of preparing young engineers and technical professionals to participate in future road construction and maintenance projects.

Corrêa emphasised that infrastructure investment should support professional development by giving young graduates opportunities to learn directly from experienced specialists working on major construction projects. He described practical training as an important investment in Mozambique's future, helping university graduates develop the knowledge and confidence required to enter professional engineering roles. Coanai expressed a similar view, explaining that placing young professionals within ANE and active construction projects would prepare a new generation of engineers to plan, deliver and manage the country's road infrastructure.

The 2026 initiative builds on an earlier training programme that provided practical placements for 17 students from vocational and technical institutions in Cabo Delgado during 2025. Those participants gained experience in surveying, materials testing, earthworks, pavement construction, structural engineering and drainage systems through direct involvement in road construction activities. Expanding the programme to university graduates creates additional opportunities for advanced technical training and strengthens Mozambique's pool of locally trained infrastructure professionals.

$500 Million Road Investments Strengthen Northern Mozambique's Connectivity

The graduate training initiative forms part of the African Development Bank's broader infrastructure investments in northern Mozambique, particularly the approximately 170-kilometre Mueda–Negomano road and the Nacala Corridor, which extends over 1,000 kilometres. Together, these road investments are valued at roughly $500 million and are expected to improve transport connectivity, strengthen regional trade routes and support economic activities in communities served by the projects. Better road infrastructure can make it easier for businesses to move goods, improve access to markets and create opportunities for local contractors and transport providers.

Financing for these infrastructure investments involves several development partners, including the African Development Fund, European Union, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Korea EXIM Bank and the Government of Mozambique. Their combined support reflects the importance of international cooperation in developing strategic transport networks and strengthening the institutions responsible for managing them. Incorporating graduate training into these investments also helps Mozambique develop domestic engineering expertise that can support future infrastructure development.

Road Construction Creates Jobs and Builds Mozambique's Future Workforce

The African Development Bank's infrastructure investments in Mozambique have already generated more than 1,500 direct jobs, alongside additional employment opportunities through local contractors, construction suppliers and transport services. Road development is also supporting economic activity along major transport corridors by improving connectivity between communities, businesses and regional markets. These employment benefits extend beyond construction activities, creating opportunities for businesses that depend on reliable transport networks and access to commercial centres.

Training young engineers through active road projects offers Mozambique an opportunity to strengthen its domestic workforce and reduce gaps between university education and professional engineering requirements. Graduates who gain experience in construction supervision, procurement, environmental management and infrastructure planning can contribute valuable technical knowledge to future public and private sector projects. Stronger local expertise could also improve the country's capacity to maintain existing roads and manage new transport investments more effectively.

The African Development Bank's approach connects infrastructure development with practical education, employment creation and institutional capacity building across Mozambique's transport sector. Supporting young professionals through structured placements can help ensure that the skills required to manage major road networks remain available within the country as infrastructure investment continues. Beyond improved roads and transport connections, the initiative is helping build a generation of engineers capable of supporting Mozambique's future economic growth and infrastructure needs.