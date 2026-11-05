India has emerged as a "major global force" in renewable energy: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

Addressing a press conference following the conclusion of the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit & Expo 2026, Joshi said the four-day event, held at Bharat Mandapam, brought together policymakers, investors, industry leaders and innovators from across the world, emerging as one of India's largest global platforms for the renewable energy sector.

ANI | Updated: 05-11-2026 16:05 IST | Created: 05-11-2026 16:05 IST
India has emerged as a "major global force" in renewable energy: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi
Prahlad Joshi, Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

India has established itself as a "major global force" in the renewable energy sector, with its growing capacity, ambitious targets and accelerating pace of clean energy expansion reflecting its emergence as a key player in the global energy transition, Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi said. Addressing a press conference following the conclusion of the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit & Expo 2026, Joshi said the four-day event, held at Bharat Mandapam, brought together policymakers, investors, industry leaders and innovators from across the world, emerging as one of India's largest global platforms for the renewable energy sector.

The Minister highlighted that, for the first time, three major renewable energy events were organised simultaneously. He said the summit not only showcased India's achievements in the renewable energy sector but also laid the groundwork for the next phase of the global energy transition. "The message is loud and clear, India has emerged as a major global force in renewable energy and the world has taken note," he said.

Joshi further highlighted that India has raised its renewable energy ambitions by setting a target of 800 GW by 2030–35, compared with the earlier target of 500 GW. "We are moving steadily in that direction and are confident of achieving the 500 GW milestone, perhaps even ahead of schedule. The discussions and outcomes of this summit have further reinforced our confidence in India’s renewable energy journey," he said.

Joshi said the country took several decades to achieve its first 100 GW of capacity, while the next 100 GW was added in seven years. However, the third 100 GW milestone was achieved in just two years, between 2024 and 2026, reflecting the accelerating pace of renewable energy capacity addition in the country. Speaking about the scale and participation at the summit, Joshi said BRES 2026 was the largest renewable energy event ever hosted in India. The four-day event attracted more than 75,000 visitors, eight partner countries, 32 international ministers and representatives from 14 states and Union Territories.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address during the inaugural session, Joshi said India has been tasked with adding another 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based energy capacity over the next 10 to 17 years. (ANI)

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