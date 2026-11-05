Germany agrees with KNDS owner families to buy 50% stake in tank maker

​The German government reached a deal with KNDS owner families ‌on acquiring a 50% stake in the Franco-German tank maker, a government document showed on Thursday. Germany aims to ‌acquire the family owners' shares in KNDS via ‌an M&A transaction and then gradually reduce its stake to 40% along with France, according to the document ⁠prepared ​by the German ⁠finance ministry for the parliament's budget committee.

The owner families ⁠declined to comment. Business daily Handelsblatt first reported the ​news.

A person close to the matter told Reuters ⁠in October that Berlin was in talks to acquire a ⁠50% ​stake in the defence group from its owner families, after conditions for an initial ⁠public offering deteriorated this year. The company's family owners and the ⁠French ⁠state currently each hold 50% in KNDS.