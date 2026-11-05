Germany agrees with KNDS owner families to buy 50% stake in tank maker

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2026 16:06 IST | Created: 05-11-2026 16:06 IST
Germany agrees with KNDS owner families to buy 50% stake in tank maker

​The German government reached a deal with KNDS owner families ‌on acquiring a 50% stake in the Franco-German tank maker, a government document showed on Thursday. Germany aims to ‌acquire the family owners' shares in KNDS via ‌an M&A transaction and then gradually reduce its stake to 40% along with France, according to the document ⁠prepared ​by the German ⁠finance ministry for the parliament's budget committee.

The owner families ⁠declined to comment. Business daily Handelsblatt first reported the ​news.

A person close to the matter told Reuters ⁠in October that Berlin was in talks to acquire a ⁠50% ​stake in the defence group from its owner families, after conditions for an initial ⁠public offering deteriorated this year. The company's family owners and the ⁠French ⁠state currently each hold 50% in KNDS.

TRENDING

1
Can Nepal’s Jobs and Care Agenda Deliver Stronger Businesses and More Secure Family Incomes?

Can Nepal’s Jobs and Care Agenda Deliver Stronger Businesses and More Secure...

Nepal
2
Tanzania Secures $1.2 Billion Railway Deal to Boost Trade, Jobs and Regional Links

Tanzania Secures $1.2 Billion Railway Deal to Boost Trade, Jobs and Regional...

Tanzania
3
Rajasthan: Blast suspected on Anupgarh-Suratgarh rail line, probe underway

Rajasthan: Blast suspected on Anupgarh-Suratgarh rail line, probe underway

India
4
Human control must set limits on superintelligence, says OpenAI's Sam Altman

Human control must set limits on superintelligence, says OpenAI's Sam Altman

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

More People Are Using Banks in Latin America: Does That Mean Greater Prosperity?

West Africa's Diaspora Could Unlock Billions in Foreign Investment, World Bank Study Finds

Invisible to the System: How Haiti's Missing Identity Documents Deepen Poverty and Inequality

Why Affordable Soil Testing May Be Costing African Farmers More Than It Saves, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026