QUOTES-Motor racing-Reaction to death of Australian F1 world champion Jones

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2026 16:06 IST | Created: 05-11-2026 16:06 IST
QUOTES-Motor racing-Reaction to death of Australian F1 world champion Jones

The following are quotes and reaction to the death ​on Thursday of former Formula One ​world champion Alan Jones, aged 80. WILLIAMS ‌TEAM STATEMENT

"Alan ​was instrumental in making Williams what it is today, forming an extraordinary bond with Frank Williams and Patrick Head to become our ‌first Drivers' World Champion in just our fourth season in Formula 1. "He is a true Australian icon and a Williams legend, and he will be dearly missed. We send our love and thoughts ‌to the Jones family and all his friends."

STEFANO DOMENICALI, CEO OF FORMULA 1 "His place in ‌Formula 1 history is assured, not least for bringing Williams their first Drivers’ and Constructors’ World Championships in 1980, a defining moment for the team and our sport.

"But beyond his achievements on track, Alan will be remembered for his ⁠character, his ​passion and the lasting ⁠mark he left on Formula 1." FORMULA ONE

"'Jonesy' made his first F1 entrance at the 1975 Spanish Grand Prix with ⁠the Hesketh squad before going on to famously claim the title in 1980 alongside Frank Williams at his ​eponymous team. A fierce racer and competitive spirit - Rest In Peace." F1 AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX

"As a ⁠Formula 1 World Champion and one of Australia’s greatest racing drivers, Alan holds a special place in the history of ⁠our ​sport. "His 1980 World Championship inspired a generation of Australian motorsport fans, while his victory at the Australian Grand Prix that same year remains the last time an Australian driver has won ⁠their home Grand Prix."

EDDIE MCGUIRE - AUSTRALIAN TV PRESENTER “(His wife) Amanda told me this morning that on ⁠his 80th birthday on ⁠Monday he had his favourite caviar, but he stayed off the Grey Goose for once in his life.

”Vale (Farewell), a superstar of the track, of ‌world sport, and ‌of broadcasting.” (Compiled by Karan Prashant Saxena in Bengaluru; ​Editing by Ken Ferris)

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