Asia-Pacific’s Energy Security Push Could Reshape Millions of Jobs, but Workers Face an Unequal Transition

The Middle East crisis is exposing a vulnerability in Asia-Pacific's economic structure that extends beyond energy supplies. As countries confront the risks associated with imported fossil fuels, efforts to diversify energy systems could accelerate investment in renewable power, storage and electrification. However, the resulting changes in employment may create a difficult divide between workers positioned to benefit from emerging industries and those facing disruption in established activities.

The International Labour Organization (ILO) has warned that a faster energy transition could substantially reshape regional labour markets without automatically delivering equitable employment outcomes. Its brief, The Middle East crisis, energy security and just transition in Asia-Pacific: Labour market implications, places employment policy at the centre of the region's response to energy insecurity.

The challenge is not merely creating jobs through new energy investments. Governments must also anticipate which occupations will change, where employment opportunities will emerge and whether workers displaced by economic restructuring can access them. The ILO's assessment suggests that energy security and labour market resilience are becoming increasingly interconnected policy priorities.

Energy Security Is Becoming a Labour Market Challenge

The Middle East crisis has intensified concerns about Asia-Pacific's exposure to disruptions in imported fossil fuels. For governments seeking to strengthen energy security, expanding alternative energy sources offers a potential way to diversify supply and reduce dependence on vulnerable external energy arrangements.

Renewable energy, electricity storage and electrification could consequently attract greater investment as countries reassess their energy strategies. Such developments would also influence employment demand across installation, construction, engineering, equipment maintenance and related activities, extending the consequences of energy policy into workforce planning.

The ILO identifies engineers, electricians, technicians, construction workers, installers and operations and maintenance personnel among occupations likely to experience stronger demand. These employment opportunities reflect the practical requirements of developing, operating and maintaining increasingly diversified energy systems.

However, the expansion of these occupations does not establish that workers affected by restructuring will obtain equivalent employment. Opportunities may arise in different industries, locations or occupations from those experiencing disruption, creating potential mismatches between available labour and the skills employers require.

The distinction between employment growth and employment accessibility is central to the transition. An expanding energy industry may generate demand for technically qualified workers while leaving people from other sectors unable to participate without additional training, recruitment support or occupational mobility.

The ILO thus calls for employment considerations to be incorporated into energy-security planning before investment decisions are implemented. Coordinating energy, industrial, skills and labour policies could help identify emerging workforce requirements and prepare workers for structural changes.

This approach places workforce development alongside energy infrastructure rather than treating employment as a consequence to be managed after projects begin. Its effectiveness would depend on whether institutions can translate anticipated demand into accessible training, recruitment and employment pathways.

Green Job Creation Risks Leaving Existing Workers Behind

The distribution of employment opportunities presents a major challenge for Asia-Pacific's transition. Although new energy investments could generate significant labour demand, benefits will not necessarily reach communities experiencing employment losses or changes in established economic activities.

Workers cannot automatically move between occupations simply because additional positions become available. Differences in skills, qualifications and job locations may restrict access, while retraining alone may prove insufficient without practical connections to employers and available vacancies.

The ILO recommends combining reskilling and upskilling with employment services, job matching and mobility assistance. This reflects the need to address both workers' technical capabilities and the barriers preventing them from accessing suitable opportunities.

Women, young people and informal workers require particular attention. These groups may encounter different challenges in accessing training, formal employment opportunities and transition assistance, making targeted inclusion important to the design of workforce programmes.

The scale of informal employment adds another complication. According to the ILO, nearly two thirds of employment across Asia-Pacific remains informal, highlighting the difficulty of reaching workers who may lack the protections and institutional connections associated with formal employment.

A transition focused exclusively on job numbers could therefore overlook fundamental employment conditions. More positions in renewable energy and associated industries would not necessarily constitute better labour market outcomes without adequate wages, safe workplaces and effective protection of workers' rights.

The ILO emphasizes occupational safety and health, social protection and decent working conditions alongside employment creation. These requirements make job quality a core component of energy transition planning, rather than an additional consideration once investment targets are achieved.

Micro, small and medium-sized enterprises also require targeted assistance. Their inclusion is relevant because economic restructuring affects businesses beyond major energy developers, while smaller employers may need support to adjust to changing market conditions and workforce requirements.

Protecting Households Will Determine How Inclusive the Energy Transition Becomes

The employment challenge is unfolding alongside pressures on household expenditure. Disruptions associated with the Middle East crisis expose populations to higher energy, food and transport costs, increasing the importance of social protection during economic adjustment.

The ILO argues that stronger protection systems can cushion households against rising living costs while supporting workers through unemployment, retraining and occupational change. Such measures could help prevent temporary employment disruptions from creating more persistent economic insecurity.

For policymakers, this creates a dual responsibility: facilitating energy diversification while ensuring that the costs of adjustment do not fall disproportionately on workers and communities with limited capacity to absorb them.

Government coordination becomes particularly important because energy investment, skills development and social protection are frequently addressed through different policy functions. The ILO's recommendations call for closer alignment among these areas to anticipate workforce disruption rather than responding only after employment changes occur.

Social dialogue offers another mechanism for managing competing priorities. Engagement among governments, employers' organizations and workers' organizations could help identify skills shortages, examine employment risks and agree on support arrangements for affected communities.

Regional cooperation could also strengthen responses to shared energy and labour market challenges. The unresolved question is whether energy diversification can advance alongside labour market protection. Renewable investment may strengthen energy security, but inclusive employment outcomes will depend on skills access, job quality, social protection and institutional coordination.

Asia-Pacific's response to the Middle East crisis could consequently shape more than its future energy mix. It will also test whether governments can manage industrial change in ways that expand economic opportunities without leaving displaced, informal or otherwise vulnerable workers outside the transition.