Diwali inspires us to move forward with mutual love, harmony: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami arrived at the BJP State Office on Balbir Road in Dehradun today, where he participated in the Deepawali Milan program. 

ANI | Updated: 06-11-2026 23:44 IST | Created: 06-11-2026 23:44 IST
Diwali inspires us to move forward with mutual love, harmony: Uttarakhand CM Dhami
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami celebrates Diwali (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami arrived at the BJP State Office on Balbir Road in Dehradun today, where he participated in the Deepawali Milan program. On this occasion, the Chief Minister extended warm Deepawali greetings and best wishes to BJP State President Shri Mahendra Bhatt, along with party office-bearers, organization members, and party workers.

Sharing the joy of the festival with everyone, the Chief Minister stated that Deepawali symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness, truth over falsehood, and hope over despair. He noted that the festival inspires us to move forward with mutual love, harmony, cooperation, and social cohesion, while infusing new energy, positivity, and enthusiasm into everyone's lives.

The Chief Minister further emphasized that in Indian culture and traditions, festivals serve as a vital medium to unite society. Such gatherings further strengthen mutual dialogue, warmth, and organizational unity. "Wishing everyone happiness, prosperity, good health, and a joyful life, he prayed for the continuous progress and prosperity of the state." Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also met former Chief Minister and former Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari at his Defence Colony residence and extended warm wishes on the auspicious occasion of Deepawali. (ANI)

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