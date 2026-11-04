Asia's Trade Links Face Pressure: ADB Expands Regional Partnerships by 2030

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has announced a major expansion of its regional cooperation efforts, targeting 30 per cent of its operations to support cross-border initiatives by 2030. The new approach focuses on improving trade connections, strengthening energy networks and developing digital infrastructure that allows countries to work more closely together. The initiative comes as rising trade barriers, geopolitical tensions and shared environmental challenges place increasing pressure on economic relationships across Asia and the Pacific.

ADB President Masato Kanda announced the new direction at the opening of the Regional Cooperation and Integration Conference in Manila, highlighting the growing importance of cooperation during a period of global uncertainty. He warned that trade restrictions and political tensions are weakening the economic connections that support businesses, investment and development across the region. Kanda urged countries to deepen cooperation despite these difficulties, recognising that stronger regional partnerships could help economies respond more effectively to shared challenges.

The strategy, outlined in ADB's Operational Approach for Revitalizing Regional Cooperation and Integration, was approved in March and establishes a broader framework for cross-border investment and development. It focuses on increasing productivity through stronger trade and investment relationships, improving regional infrastructure and building resilience against economic and environmental risks. The approach also changes how ADB prepares and finances regional projects, encouraging closer cooperation between governments, development institutions and private investors.

Cross-Border Energy, Transport and Trade Networks Become Key Priorities

Improving connections between countries is at the heart of ADB's strategy, with investments expected to focus on electricity networks, transport infrastructure and digital services. Stronger cross-border power systems could improve energy security, and better transport connections could help businesses move goods more efficiently and reach additional markets. The Bank also plans to support simpler trade procedures and stronger cooperation on natural resource management and disaster preparedness.

The largest initiative is the ASEAN Power Grid, which is designed to strengthen electricity connections across Southeast Asia and improve regional energy security. ADB has committed up to $10 billion to support the initiative, reflecting the importance of reliable power infrastructure for economic development and regional integration. Stronger electricity networks could help participating countries share energy resources more effectively and support growing demand from businesses, industries and communities.

In Central Asia, ADB is supporting efforts to modernise border crossings and simplify trade procedures that can delay the movement of goods between countries. Its work in the Greater Mekong Subregion includes economic corridors connecting producers, businesses and communities with markets across national boundaries. These improvements could reduce trade costs, strengthen supply chains and help businesses participate more actively in regional economic activities.

Regional Partnerships to Strengthen Investment and Economic Cooperation

ADB's expanded strategy builds on existing relationships with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the Pacific Islands Forum and several regional development programmes. These include the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Programme, the Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) Programme and South Asia Subregional Economic Cooperation (SASEC). Through these partnerships, countries have been working together to improve trade, transport, energy connections and responses to development challenges that extend beyond individual borders.

The new operational approach will also change how ADB develops and finances projects involving multiple countries, making coordination between participating governments and project teams more effective. Greater involvement from private investors is expected to help turn regional development plans into practical investments that support infrastructure, economic activity and long-term growth. Bringing public and private financing together could create additional opportunities for large projects that require cooperation across national boundaries.

Digital Connectivity and Environmental Protection Gain Greater Attention

Digital infrastructure is becoming an increasingly important part of regional economic cooperation, particularly as businesses and financial services depend more heavily on technology. ADB plans to expand support for cross-border data networks and payment systems that could make financial transactions and digital services more accessible between countries. Better digital connections could help businesses operate across markets, improve trade efficiency and create opportunities for economic participation.

Environmental cooperation will also receive greater attention because many challenges involving water resources, ecosystems and natural disasters affect several countries at once. The strategy encourages joint management of shared water systems, stronger ecosystem protection and improved disaster preparedness to reduce the impact of climate-related threats. Regional coordination could help governments share information, manage natural resources responsibly and protect communities from environmental risks.

ADB's target of increasing cross-border initiatives to 30 per cent of its operations by 2030 reflects a stronger commitment to connecting economies through shared infrastructure, investment and policy cooperation. The approach recognises that trade restrictions, environmental pressures and changing economic conditions cannot always be addressed effectively by individual countries acting alone. Stronger regional partnerships could help Asia-Pacific economies improve productivity, strengthen resilience and create broader economic opportunities through more connected markets and infrastructure.