Amit Shah, CM Dhami honour six Uttarakhand children with State Child Bravery Award

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami honoured six children from the state with the inaugural Chief Minister’s State Child Bravery Award at Parade Ground, Dehradun, on Friday. According to an official release, recognising their indomitable courage, bravery, and presence of mind in challenging situations, the leaders presented each recipient with a medal and a citation. Additionally, a cash prize of Rs 51,000 was transferred directly into each winner's bank account via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Instituted for the first time by the Department of Women Empowerment and Child Development for the financial year 2026–27, the award selected six winners from applications received across the state. The recipients include three children from Chamoli district, and one each from Champawat, Dehradun, and Tehri Garhwal districts. Divya, Deepika, and Aarav Singh (Chamoli District) were honoured for displaying exceptional courage and presence of mind during a bear attack. On December 22, 2025, at around 9:30 AM, a bear entered the premises of GIC UPS Harishankar in Chamoli and attacked Class 6 student Aarav Singh. While Aarav fought to defend himself, Class 8 student Divya chased the bear away to rescue him and helped bring him safely back inside the school building. Meanwhile, Deepika acted swiftly to usher nine other students into a Class 7 classroom, ensuring their safety. All three children demonstrated remarkable bravery under extreme pressure, a release said.

Maya (Champawat District) was recognised for rescuing a young girl swept away by strong river currents. On August 5, 2025, heavy rainfall caused the river's water level to rise rapidly, pulling a girl into the swift current. Disregarding her own safety, Maya jumped in and pulled her to safety. Despite sustaining injuries during the rescue, Maya's bravery saved the girl's life in the face of grave danger. As per a release, Aaradhya (Dehradun District) received the award for her alertness and courage during a cloudburst incident. On the evening of June 2, 2026, heavy rains triggered a sudden rush of water and debris. Sensing the imminent danger, Aaradhya immediately alerted all 17 people present in her house, enabling them to evacuate to a safe location in time. She also rescued a three-year-old girl from the fast-flowing water, averting a major tragedy through her quick thinking.

Shweta (Tehri Garhwal District) was honoured for saving the life of an elderly man. On January 30, 2025, an elderly man was walking along the road with the help of a stick when a speeding vehicle approached from the opposite direction. Shweta immediately grabbed his hand and pulled him safely to the side of the road, saving his life through her swift action. The Chief Minister’s State Child Bravery Award aims to encourage and honour children who demonstrate extraordinary courage, valour, and presence of mind. Beyond recognising their heroic deeds, this initiative seeks to inspire other children to act with bravery, sensitivity, and responsibility during difficult situations, a release added.

Earlier, CM Dhami presented mementoes symbolising Uttarakhand's cultural identity and ancient Indian civilisation to Union Minister Amit Shah upon his arrival to participate in the Uttarakhand Rajyotsav (State Foundation Day) celebrations. The gifts included a traditional Uttarakhandi cap, a shawl, a Gangajali (vessel containing sacred Ganga water), and an emblem depicting the Samudra Manthan. (ANI)