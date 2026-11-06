Ukraine's Reconstruction Needs Skilled Workers; EIB Supports Vocational Colleges

Ukraine is preparing to modernize three vocational colleges with support from the European Investment Bank (EIB), helping students and working adults develop practical skills needed for the country's reconstruction and economic recovery. The institutions, located in Kyiv, Dnipro and the Volyn region, will establish Centres of Vocational Excellence that combine professional education, workforce retraining and cooperation with local businesses. The initiative is expected to improve access to modern technical education and prepare skilled workers for industries that will play an important role in rebuilding Ukraine.

Ukraine's Ministry of Education and Science, Ministry of Finance, regional administrations and participating colleges have signed agreements allowing financing to be allocated for the planned improvements. The centres will provide young people with opportunities to gain professional qualifications, help adults learn new skills or upgrade existing ones and involve employers in developing training programmes that reflect labour market needs. Applied research will form part of their activities, allowing educational institutions to strengthen connections between technical learning, innovation and practical business requirements.

The investment forms part of the Ukraine Vocational Education and Training Programme, which includes a €58 million EIB loan and €8.5 million in European Union grant-funded technical assistance. The programme is designed to make vocational education more accessible, improve training facilities and establish stronger relationships between colleges and employers across the country. EIB Group Vice-President Karl Nehammer emphasized that Ukraine's recovery depends on skilled workers who can contribute to reconstruction projects and support the country's future economic development.

Three Colleges to Become Modern Vocational Training Centres

The first three institutions selected for the initiative are TECHNO-ART Kyiv Vocational College, Dnipro Vocational Technological College and Kolky Vocational Education Centre in the Volyn region. Each institution will develop a Centre of Vocational Excellence designed to connect classroom education with practical technical training and the skills required by businesses. The centres will serve students entering the workforce and adults seeking new qualifications, helping create more flexible learning opportunities for people at different stages of their careers.

Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Education and Science for Digital Development, Digital Transformations and Digitalisation, Dmytro Zavgorodnii, described the initiative as an important stage in the country's vocational education reform. He explained that the programme represents a broader change in how vocational institutions operate, moving beyond improvements to individual colleges toward the development of a more modern educational network. The new centres are expected to demonstrate how multidisciplinary vocational colleges can deliver industry-focused training and establish standards for future educational reforms.

College Renovations and Practical Training Upgrades Planned for 2027–2028

Construction and modernization activities at the three colleges are scheduled for 2027 and 2028, with investments covering educational buildings, workshops, dormitories and facilities supporting practical training. The planned improvements include renovating existing infrastructure, developing a facility for agricultural machinery and purchasing new equipment and vehicles that students can use during technical training. Modern learning environments and updated machinery are expected to provide students with more opportunities to gain hands-on experience and develop skills relevant to real working conditions.

The improvements will help participating institutions expand their training capabilities and strengthen cooperation with businesses seeking workers with practical technical qualifications. Employer participation in course development will allow colleges to better understand changing industry requirements and prepare learners for occupations needed in Ukraine's recovering economy. Opportunities for professional retraining and skills development could benefit adults seeking employment in new sectors or preparing to return to work after disruptions caused by the war.

EU Financing to Support Wider Vocational Education Reform

The EIB's €58 million loan is supported by €8.5 million in EU grant-funded technical assistance provided through the Neighbourhood Investment Platform, bringing additional expertise and resources to Ukraine's vocational education reforms. The combined support will help strengthen educational infrastructure, improve training quality and encourage closer connections between vocational institutions and the labour market. Gediminas Navickas, Chargé d'Affaires of the EU Delegation to Ukraine, emphasized that modern vocational education is essential for Ukraine's recovery and future competitiveness, with EU support helping colleges develop skills that businesses need.

Discussions are taking place between EIB and Ukrainian officials about extending financing under the programme to four additional vocational colleges in Chortkiv, Kalush, Odesa and Uzhhorod. Expanding the initiative could allow more institutions to modernize their facilities, strengthen technical training and provide greater access to professional education in different parts of the country. These potential investments would support Ukraine's broader efforts to develop a vocational education system that responds to changing employment needs and contributes to sustainable economic recovery.

The Centres of Vocational Excellence are expected to bring education providers, employers and public institutions into closer cooperation, making practical training an important part of Ukraine's reconstruction efforts. Investments in modern workshops, training equipment and professional development will help participating colleges prepare learners for employment and support businesses looking for qualified workers. Through its vocational education financing programme, the EIB and the European Union are supporting the development of a skilled workforce capable of contributing to Ukraine's recovery and long-term economic growth.